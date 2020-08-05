PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 32nd Edition

Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Columbia. Click on the logo above to browse their selection and stock up today.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

TigerCruise asks: A lot of people have been calling for a 9 game SEC schedule to match those of other conferences, do you see the 10 game SEC format as a one off or could we see more conference games in the future?

GD: I think some people will want it. Media will, TV execs will, fans should. Coaches won't. Administrators won't. Too many of them have bonuses tied to bowl games and division titles and a certain number of wins and top 25 rankings. A nine-win season is always going to be considered better than a seven-win season. In the end, nobody really looks at it and says "the seven-win team is actually better because it played a much better schedule." College football doesn't really reward strength of schedule. The SEC would simply be offering up two more opportunities for one of its teams to get knocked out of the national title picture. In short, I wish they would do it, but I really have a hard time seeing the people in the sport accepting it. If they do, it won't be without a hell of a fight and it probably only will be because of a couple more zeros on a TV contract.

aeashe asks: How significant do you think the extra few weeks of preparation will be for the football team? And should it make us more optimistic about this season even with an all conference schedule?