PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 32nd Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 32nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TigerCruise asks: A lot of people have been calling for a 9 game SEC schedule to match those of other conferences, do you see the 10 game SEC format as a one off or could we see more conference games in the future?
GD: I think some people will want it. Media will, TV execs will, fans should. Coaches won't. Administrators won't. Too many of them have bonuses tied to bowl games and division titles and a certain number of wins and top 25 rankings. A nine-win season is always going to be considered better than a seven-win season. In the end, nobody really looks at it and says "the seven-win team is actually better because it played a much better schedule." College football doesn't really reward strength of schedule. The SEC would simply be offering up two more opportunities for one of its teams to get knocked out of the national title picture. In short, I wish they would do it, but I really have a hard time seeing the people in the sport accepting it. If they do, it won't be without a hell of a fight and it probably only will be because of a couple more zeros on a TV contract.
aeashe asks: How significant do you think the extra few weeks of preparation will be for the football team? And should it make us more optimistic about this season even with an all conference schedule?
GD: Obviously this question was asked before the SEC changed the preseason schedule, pushing the start of camp back to August 17th. It's still a longer ramp up to the season opener than normal by a week or two. But here's the thing: Everyone has the same schedule. Nobody gets an advantage. It's similar to when Mizzou joined the SEC and a lot of people were excited about how much more money they were going to get. But the thing is, every team in its conference was getting the same. Mizzou went from being a middle of the road revenue team in the Big 12 (probably a little below the middle) to being a near the bottom revenue team in the SEC. So even though it moved into a much nicer house, its house was actually less favorable in comparison to its neighbors than it was in the old neighborhood. The camp schedule doesn't hurt Missouri, but in relation to the teams it's playing, it doesn't help the Tigers either.
MIZ25! asks: In order list the most likely to least likely happening.- Tiger wins the PGA this week?- Baseball finishes the season and playoffs without interruptions?- NFL season starts on time?- NCAAF plays full season (SEC conference games)?- NCAAB starts in November?
