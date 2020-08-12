PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 33rd Edition

GD: I would say likely yes. As I wrote quite a bit, I don't think the relationship between Odom and Sterk was ever something that was going to work well long term. So if you know it's not working, it's better to get out early rather than wait too long. I know what you're asking about is COVID and the fallout there and I just don't think you make decisions like that one based on the virus and those circumstances. You do what you think is best for the program assuming at some point you're going to get back to normal. There is one way I think the timing hurt, though. I think it cost Mizzou money. Let's say they keep Odom, everything unfolds as normal, I guess you could fire him after this upcoming season, but you probably wouldn't. So then you go one more year down the road. I think there's going to be somewhat of a reset on salaries. If Missouri were to hire a new coach after this season or next, I don't think he's making four million a year and 24 million guaranteed. So short term, maybe it cost them some money, but you still have to do what you think is best for the program and I think almost everybody would say they feel better about the program long term with Drinkwitz in charge than they would have with Odom in charge.