PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 33rd Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 33rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Bjip86 asks: If mizzou could see the future, would they have fired odom knowing what they know now?
GD: I would say likely yes. As I wrote quite a bit, I don't think the relationship between Odom and Sterk was ever something that was going to work well long term. So if you know it's not working, it's better to get out early rather than wait too long. I know what you're asking about is COVID and the fallout there and I just don't think you make decisions like that one based on the virus and those circumstances. You do what you think is best for the program assuming at some point you're going to get back to normal. There is one way I think the timing hurt, though. I think it cost Mizzou money. Let's say they keep Odom, everything unfolds as normal, I guess you could fire him after this upcoming season, but you probably wouldn't. So then you go one more year down the road. I think there's going to be somewhat of a reset on salaries. If Missouri were to hire a new coach after this season or next, I don't think he's making four million a year and 24 million guaranteed. So short term, maybe it cost them some money, but you still have to do what you think is best for the program and I think almost everybody would say they feel better about the program long term with Drinkwitz in charge than they would have with Odom in charge.
MIZDPT15 asks: What do we see first?1. The NCAA being significantly shuffled and reorganized?2. P5 conferences taking the reins and focuses more on protecting their interests, realignment, etc?3. Amateur leagues gain a leg-up and we see something come to life with football (I still think a league like the XFL could get buy-in from NFL stakeholders if college athletics isn't able to do it, or they can find a shortcut).So much is going to shuffle in the near future... nothing would surprise me.
GD: You know what the best thing to say often is? I don't know. And I don't have a clue. More people should say that. College sports is going to change going forward. I have little doubt about that. I don't know how. I think we can put the Power Five breakaway to bed for now because two of the five just decided they aren't playing. If there was any thought they were going to break away, they'd all have made the same decision and done something together. We've gotten confirmation that working together isn't exactly the strong suit of these schools and conferences. So what changes and when? I really have no idea. But it's the biggest story to watch. We're at a crossroads in "amateur" athletics.
MIZ25! asks: Chances of a college basketball season happening, even if pushed to after the 1st of the year?
