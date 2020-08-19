PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 34th Edition

GD : Yeah, at some point, that's definitely something we can talk to him about. It's probably not really a middle of camp question, but it would be interesting to get into his philosophy on it. While it would be fun, I can't quite advocate the video game never punt strategy, but once I crossed midfield I would definitely never punt. I'd probably do something like fourth and less than five when I cross my own 40 I'm going for it, fourth and anything if I cross midfield I'm going for it unless I'm in field goal range.

GD: Last year it was wide receiver because the offense was dreadful. That wasn't all the wide receivers' fault, but they played their role. The two years before that it was defensive end because the offense was good enough to win more games than the team did...especially when Emanuel Hall was on the field. I think overall defensive end is a tougher position to recruit and one where you can see a much bigger difference. Wide receiver is a spot where I think after a handful of elite guys, there's not as much of a difference as there is with pass rushers. But if I had to bet on one of those two seeing improvement this year for Missouri I'd go with the wideouts because you have different guys. You've got two grad transfers and Jalen Knox goes from being the first or second option to probably the third. Defensive end, it's pretty much the same guys. You're just counting on them to be better. And at this point, I'll believe that when I see it because it's not like we're talking about sophomores.