PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 36th Edition

GD: Kyran Montgomery is set to announce a commitment on Saturday. His final three are Missouri, Minnesota and Florida State. We've felt good about the Tigers' chances for quite some time and have heard nothing to make us change our minds.

With Lovett, there's not a lot to expand on. We've recently heard it looks likely he'll end up at Arizona State, though nothing is finalized. Quite a few other people appear to have heard the same thing. Generally, when all the momentum appears headed in one direction, it ends up happening.