PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 36th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 36th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
DrunkTruman asks: Mizzou still the favorite for Montgomery and is there anything to expand on re Lovett and ASU?
GD: Kyran Montgomery is set to announce a commitment on Saturday. His final three are Missouri, Minnesota and Florida State. We've felt good about the Tigers' chances for quite some time and have heard nothing to make us change our minds.
With Lovett, there's not a lot to expand on. We've recently heard it looks likely he'll end up at Arizona State, though nothing is finalized. Quite a few other people appear to have heard the same thing. Generally, when all the momentum appears headed in one direction, it ends up happening.
MIZ25! asks: We've heard rumblings about potential bubbles in college basketball. Let's say it happens, I'd imagine the season would start in December and where do you think Mizzou would go and what kind of teams would be there?
GD: There's so much unknown here. Are we doing conference bubbles? Would there be non-conference bubbles too? Are we looking solely at regional games? Nashville would seem to be a good site for one. Maybe St. Louis or Indianapolis or even Chicago. Those are all within reasonable distance of Columbia and could put some regional pods together. If you're talking SEC, in addition to Nashville, you could look at Atlanta or even Knoxville or Lexington which have pretty sizable arenas. I know Missouri has had some discussions about potential bubbles, but I don't really know any details at this point in time. The latest information points to a late November or early December start for college hoops...which I think should be a permanent calendar change.
mexicojoe asks: Any idea of a decision timeline for the beakers?
