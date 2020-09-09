PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 37th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 37th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tiger Cruise asks: I find the Pac12/Big10 thing fascinating. Utah shut down it's AD. There's Big 10 schools saying they are going to lose 60 million dollars. How do those leagues recover from this if there's a successful fall season? Can they? The PM poll seems split on the Big 10 returning to play before the Spring, how disastrous could this be for them?
TigerinCincy asks: IF (and that’s a big if) the SEC pulls off a full season and the Big 10 and PAC-12 doesn’t play, for recruits start peeling off from those schools (especially those not named Ohio State or Michigan)?For those schools, given the hit in revenue, is there more of a problem with the 2022 class, as they will likely have an almost entire senior class returning?
GD: Rather than rephrase what I posted in Monday Morning Thoughts, I'll just paste it here:
We talked about this some on GPITS yesterday. It means different things for different teams. Ohio State is going to be fine. It's going to keep getting top five and top ten recruiting classes. Ohio State is the college football version of recession proof. Michigan might be (I understand Michigan isn't a national power exactly right now, but they've got enough juice to be able to weather this storm and stay very good and have a chance to be a power in any given year). I think Penn State can survive. If we're being honest, Penn State has overcome worse recently.
Beyond that in the Big Ten, I think it really hurts everyone. It sets back the programs like Minnesota and Indiana that were on the way up. It delays or maybe derails a comeback at Nebraska. The most interesting ones are Iowa and Wisconsin. Those are really good programs that are at times great. Can they sustain that after this? I don't know. And the reason is simple. Every coach of a team that is playing has his assistants telling recruits "They don't even care about football there." If that pitch works and kids that have choices are choosing the schools that are playing, it's a huge blow. I'm not saying kids are going to start choosing Ole Miss or Mizzou over Ohio State. But what if they start overwhelmingly choosing Ole Miss and Mizzou over Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska? That makes a difference. Have that happen for two or three years and then you're sitting in a spot where you've had three or four bad years in a row and unless you are Ohio State or someone like that, that's really tough to bounce back from.
The PAC 12 is a little different because it recruits in a lot of areas that the other Power Five leagues don't recruit as much. USC has plenty of history behind it to survive and be whatever USC is going to be. Oregon MIGHT have built up enough to stay where it is. But the rest of the league? I think it suffers.
Now in the interest of fairness, let me present the other side. That is "It's only one season and these kids aren't even the roster so maybe it doesn't make a difference." Plus, while every SEC, ACC and Big 12 coach is making the pitch we talked about, the Big Ten and PAC 12 coaches are telling kids "Come here because we care about you. They view you as a piece of meat and a jersey in their football machine. We cost ourselves $70 million because we care about our players as people."
Ultimately, we'll see what the impact is. I don't think there's any way to really know yet.
ThadCastle7 asks: Talking in 10 thoughts, about this class has the looks of a top 25 at the finish. If Drink is here say 10 years. Hypothetically 2 SEC championship appearances. (Same as the last decade) Not necessarily wins, but at least appearances. Based on seemingly higher levels of local talent, mixed with his personality, make up of staff, and what you’ve seen recruiting, etc.Does drink sign multiple top 20 classes here? A top 15?
GD: If you look out in front of your horse, your cart is up there. Like way up there. Eli Drinkwitz has done a very good job. He's got one of the best classes we've seen here. But he hasn't coached a game. What you've basically laid out is him being a better recruiting Gary Pinkel. Even in hypothetical fantasy land I can't go there yet.
wehrli_22 asks: With the season starting soon and having the obvious Covid restrictions ... will 2022 and 2023 recruits be able to attend game day events as in the past? I would love to see the in state 4* and 5* players have the opportunity to attend home games, full stadium or not.
