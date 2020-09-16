PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 38th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 38th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tiger Cruise asks: I find the Pac12/Big10 thing fascinating. Utah shut down it's AD. There's Big 10 schools saying they are going to lose 60 million dollars. How do those leagues recover from this if there's a successful fall season? Can they? The PM poll seems split on the Big 10 returning to play before the Spring, how disastrous could this be for them?
mdschnei asks: Guess on who the first in state 2022 football recruit commit will be?
GD: I don't really have any idea to be honest. I understand fans of recruiting are always looking at the next class a year down the road, but that's hard for me to do. That said, you asked, so I'll take a shot. The only one I know who has an announcement scheduled is Max Whisner on September 8. I don't really know if Missouri is going to get him, but that's my answer.
Carnell75 asks: I'd like an honest assessment of the current 2021 and if you think there will be any impact players in the group?Of the 2020 players that have shown well during camp. Who do you see sticking? Able to carve a permanent spot?How does the lack of O-line prospects as well as lack of WR play out for MIZZOU... DO you see DBs being flipped to WR since Defense is a strong point of this defense currently?Is there a possibility for a two way player? I know this is unheard of in the SEC but could the possibility be there with a questionable Wide receiver core?
GD: I'm sure there will be some impact players in the class. If there are none, that's an historically awful class and it will mean Eli Drinkwitz won't have a job in a few years. Who will they be? Your guess is as good as mine.
I think most of the freshmen will play this year because it's not going to count against eligibility. I expect to see good things out of Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylen Carlies and Elijah Young based on what I've heard. I think Dylan Spencer will probably struggle some but getting on the field as a true freshman on the line means he's got a shot to be a good player down the road. I also think Brady Cook has a chance to be better than most people seem to think.
As far as the OL and WR in this class, WR doesn't concern me a ton because they took quite a few last year. OL is a bit more concerning. You can afford to have one class where you don't hit the numbers or quality at a position, but you can't afford to have two. There's still time to go in this class, but if it ends up being less than they hope at OL it just puts more pressure on the 2022 class.
As far as two-way players, it's really tough. Maybe a guy in a specialty role here and there but you're not going to see a kid taking 50 snaps on each side of the ball.
firsttiger asks: The Big Ten and the Pac-12 are pretty much joined at the hip. If the B1G reverses course and ends up playing a limited (8 games in 9 weeks) schedule, will the Pac-12 follow suit? I assume that players want to play just as much in that conference as everywhere else. On the other hand, the West Coast is dealing with even more problems than the rest of the country with all of the wildfires and the multitude of problems arising from them.Your guess?
