PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 38th Edition

GD : I don't really have any idea to be honest. I understand fans of recruiting are always looking at the next class a year down the road, but that's hard for me to do. That said, you asked, so I'll take a shot. The only one I know who has an announcement scheduled is Max Whisner on September 8. I don't really know if Missouri is going to get him, but that's my answer.

GD: I'm sure there will be some impact players in the class. If there are none, that's an historically awful class and it will mean Eli Drinkwitz won't have a job in a few years. Who will they be? Your guess is as good as mine.

I think most of the freshmen will play this year because it's not going to count against eligibility. I expect to see good things out of Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylen Carlies and Elijah Young based on what I've heard. I think Dylan Spencer will probably struggle some but getting on the field as a true freshman on the line means he's got a shot to be a good player down the road. I also think Brady Cook has a chance to be better than most people seem to think.

As far as the OL and WR in this class, WR doesn't concern me a ton because they took quite a few last year. OL is a bit more concerning. You can afford to have one class where you don't hit the numbers or quality at a position, but you can't afford to have two. There's still time to go in this class, but if it ends up being less than they hope at OL it just puts more pressure on the 2022 class.

As far as two-way players, it's really tough. Maybe a guy in a specialty role here and there but you're not going to see a kid taking 50 snaps on each side of the ball.