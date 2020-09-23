PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 39th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 39th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Columbia. Click on the logo above to browse their selection and stock up today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MUValjean asks: What is the differentiation between the mailbag and your 573 show other than one is in "print" and the other is a video?
GD: Well, I'm glad you asked. We are starting a series of live streaming shows this season, including the "573 Report" which will debut tonight at 7:30 on our YouTube channel. That's going to be, more or less, an hour-long TV show. We're gong to take comments from viewers live, we'll drop in some interviews, we'll talk about whatever is going on with Mizzou football (or basketball during that season or whatever the important topic at the time is). But it will be more of a back and forth with Mitchell and I than just a question and answer thing. It's more interactive and, yes, it's a different medium.
wehrli_22 asks: Are there any possibilities or contingencies that allow for postponement and rescheduling any SEC games? Thinking about Covid wiping out a team's position group for two weeks ... to play such a game would be as important to the healthy team as it would be for the 'affected' one.
GD: Yeah, this is the major reason the SEC went with conference only games and left two bye weeks during the season for each team. It gives them the flexibility to move games around if necessary. Missouri and Alabama, for example, both have the same bye week. So if something were to happen to cancel this weekend's game, you could move it to week seven. Every team in the league has a bye before the SEC title game. It's basically an extra week built into the end of the season to account for the possibility that you might need to move some games. At this point in time, you have to admit, the way the SEC has structured things and reacted to news all along the way has been the best in the sport.
MUValjean asks: Given the availability requirements for certain positions, how hard is it to swap people in and out? Say an OL for a DL, or moving a TE into the line? And would we be allowed to convert a WR/RB into a QB? (aka Kentucky last year) I understand each position has its specializations... but how hard would it be to move from one to another in a given week?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news