PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 39th Edition

GD : Well, I'm glad you asked. We are starting a series of live streaming shows this season, including the "573 Report" which will debut tonight at 7:30 on our YouTube channel. That's going to be, more or less, an hour-long TV show. We're gong to take comments from viewers live, we'll drop in some interviews, we'll talk about whatever is going on with Mizzou football (or basketball during that season or whatever the important topic at the time is). But it will be more of a back and forth with Mitchell and I than just a question and answer thing. It's more interactive and, yes, it's a different medium.

GD: Yeah, this is the major reason the SEC went with conference only games and left two bye weeks during the season for each team. It gives them the flexibility to move games around if necessary. Missouri and Alabama, for example, both have the same bye week. So if something were to happen to cancel this weekend's game, you could move it to week seven. Every team in the league has a bye before the SEC title game. It's basically an extra week built into the end of the season to account for the possibility that you might need to move some games. At this point in time, you have to admit, the way the SEC has structured things and reacted to news all along the way has been the best in the sport.