PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 41st Edition

GD: Before Saturday, I would have said the strong point was the defense. At this point, that's a tough thing to say. Nick Bolton's a hell of a player, but he's not getting enough help in the front seven. Tre Williams told us yesterday Bolton is "giving like 130%" because he's not only doing his job but trying to cover for other guys who might not be. And Bolton missed some tackles (three) on Saturday too. I've actually been relatively impressed with the secondary considering it opened against the best receiving corps in the country, but Tennessee didn't really do much to test that group. It's tough to say the running game is the strong point when I'm not sold on the offensive line (even though it has been better than I expected it to be in the preseason). To boil it down, I think Missouri is searching for its strong point right now.

The weak point? Offensive consistency. And the biggest part of that is they have to catch the ball. They're dropping way too many passes. They've dropped quite a few the last couple of years and Saturday's game actually set a high for dropped passes in a game (PFF College had them with five). It's just submarining way too many drives right now. I've been (fairly, in my mind) hard on the defensive line. But if you can tell me one group is going to be far better than it's been for the rest of the season, give me the passing game and I'll take my chances.

As far as addressing the deficiencies in recruiting, you can't do that in a year. You're largely not recruiting guys to come in and start. If you are, you're not going to be very good. And if I'm being honest, I don't expect Missouri to be very good even next year. I think you're looking at year three to find out if the recruiting is good enough and to start (notice, I said start, not decide) making a judgment on what Eli Drinkwitz can do. It's a highly ranked class focused on the defensive side of the ball and that's good, but not every highly ranked class pans out and even if it does, I don't expect that to really show up on the field in 2021.

Lastly, yes, I think Tyler Macon has a chance to compete for the job next year. The reason is simple: He's the guy the head coach targeted and signed. The quarterbacks on the roster now were not signed by the current coach. That doesn't mean they can't be good or that he doesn't like them. But you always have to give a slight edge to guys that the current staff signed versus guys they didn't.