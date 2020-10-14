PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 42nd Edition

GD: I can't. Of course, I also can't remember a time Missouri went into a season without knowing who its starting quarterback was going to be. I also have to believe that wouldn't have been the case this year had Eli Drinkwitz had a full spring football and fall camp to make the decision. You had the perfect storm of a first-year coach taking over a team that didn't have a returning quarterback and then all of the practices between him taking the job and his first game were completely changed. The only time I really remember Missouri playing two quarterbacks was the year Larry Smith would play Kent Skornia and Corby Jones (it was either 1995 or 1996) and even as a college student watching the games I knew if Skornia was in the game it was a passing play and if Corby was in it was a running play. I'm sure there were some times before I started following closely that Mizzou used two quarterbacks a fair amount, but in the last 25 years it really hasn't happened except for that one instance. Gary Pinkel already had the successor lined up at least a year in advance, it seemed. The one time he didn't, Tyler Gabbert transferred before fall camp and so the quarterback competition ceased to be a competition. Barry Odom had Drew Lock for his first three years and Kelly Bryant was named the starting quarterback after the first spring practice last year, so there was never a question there. I think this year had more to do with very unique circumstances than anything else.