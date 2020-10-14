PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 42nd Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 42nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mexicojoe asks: Changing QB's during the season for a non injury reason is not the norm at Mizzou. Can you chronicle any other times this has happened in recent memory where the QB play actually improved?
GD: I can't. Of course, I also can't remember a time Missouri went into a season without knowing who its starting quarterback was going to be. I also have to believe that wouldn't have been the case this year had Eli Drinkwitz had a full spring football and fall camp to make the decision. You had the perfect storm of a first-year coach taking over a team that didn't have a returning quarterback and then all of the practices between him taking the job and his first game were completely changed. The only time I really remember Missouri playing two quarterbacks was the year Larry Smith would play Kent Skornia and Corby Jones (it was either 1995 or 1996) and even as a college student watching the games I knew if Skornia was in the game it was a passing play and if Corby was in it was a running play. I'm sure there were some times before I started following closely that Mizzou used two quarterbacks a fair amount, but in the last 25 years it really hasn't happened except for that one instance. Gary Pinkel already had the successor lined up at least a year in advance, it seemed. The one time he didn't, Tyler Gabbert transferred before fall camp and so the quarterback competition ceased to be a competition. Barry Odom had Drew Lock for his first three years and Kelly Bryant was named the starting quarterback after the first spring practice last year, so there was never a question there. I think this year had more to do with very unique circumstances than anything else.
MSPZOU asks: How will the STL Covid Opt Outs/Transfers impact recruiting in the 314? It's historically been tepid when locals choose Mizzou then leave.
GD: I've heard nothing but positive things from the St. Louis area since Drinkwitz took over. I doubt that's going to change because CJay Boone transferred and Maurice Massey opted out. Maybe I'm wrong, but I really don't think so. Missouri will get a lot of guys out of St. Louis. It will not get them all. Some of the highly ranked kids will go other places as they always have. If Drinkwitz wins enough, he'll get enough of the St. Louis players to keep running his program.
TigerCruise asks: I know we're high on the LSU win and the defense made the big play when it needed to, but, Mizzou ranks 13th in scoring defense, has given up 114 points in 3 games (is that a record). It ranks near the bottom in almost every category defensively (and there has been no defense played in the SEC).How has there been such a regression since last year? Jordan Elliot and Acy are gone, but I was expecting the defense to be a strength this year.
