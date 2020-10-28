PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 44th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 44th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Columbia. Click on the logo above to browse their selection and stock up today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: Curious as to what you may have heard from the inside on possible Wide Receiving targets for this class?Does the current group of WR have enough skill/moxy to get MIZ through the rest of the year?With the possibility of Rountree and Badie potentially both being gone at the end of the season who do you see taking over next year at RB?
GD: If we know, you guys know. It doesn't do us any good to have information we can't share in most cases. The East St. Louis receivers were at the top of the board and they're headed elsewhere. I don't think Missouri will give up on them, but I don't think there's reason to be all that optimistic either. I would think the transfer portal could come into play significantly as far as wide receivers go. The guys Missouri is playing have looked pretty good the last couple of weeks. They may not have a ton of stars, but Missouri has done a good job of scheming them open and they've caught the ball the last two weeks.
Tyler Badie should have another year. He's having a good year this year, but he doesn't really strike me as a guy who's going to be in a position to go pro early. I think he and Elijah Young are probably the two lead guys and then either Simi Bakare, an incoming freshman or maybe even a juco or transfer back are competing for the third spot. That, of course, assumes Rountree leaves.
rlt002 asks: Mizzou used to be known as D-Line U. With the exception of quarterback (since that is obviously the most important), which position group would you rather see Mizzou be known for nationally in the future: D-Line U, LB-U, DB-U, O-Line U, RB-U, WR-U, or Special Teams -U?
GD: It makes absolutely no difference to me. The first thing you need is the quarterback and you took that off the board. After that, the best way to be a good team is to be really good on the offensive and defensive lines. So I guess that's the answer for a fan. But I think being known for something is a thing that takes a decade or longer. Mizzou had a great run of defensive linemen and they used that in branding, but if you asked most college football fans who D-Line U was, I don't think most of them would pick Missouri either.
jrl3m8 asks: Are any of the seniors playing their way into the later rounds draft discussion? Would think someone like Case Cook getting OL of the week may open some eyes?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news