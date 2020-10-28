PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 44th Edition

GD: If we know, you guys know. It doesn't do us any good to have information we can't share in most cases. The East St. Louis receivers were at the top of the board and they're headed elsewhere. I don't think Missouri will give up on them, but I don't think there's reason to be all that optimistic either. I would think the transfer portal could come into play significantly as far as wide receivers go. The guys Missouri is playing have looked pretty good the last couple of weeks. They may not have a ton of stars, but Missouri has done a good job of scheming them open and they've caught the ball the last two weeks.

Tyler Badie should have another year. He's having a good year this year, but he doesn't really strike me as a guy who's going to be in a position to go pro early. I think he and Elijah Young are probably the two lead guys and then either Simi Bakare, an incoming freshman or maybe even a juco or transfer back are competing for the third spot. That, of course, assumes Rountree leaves.