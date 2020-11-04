PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 45th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 45th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Columbia. Click on the logo above to browse their selection and stock up today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
ThadCastle7 asks: How many Tank7’s are you having when this election is over? (Not talking about the results, just purely the ridiculousness surrounding the whole thing, that also naturally spills over to your business platform)And if the answer is not ALL of them, I’ll be disappointed
GD: Actually, I've got to give our subscribers a ton of credit. We made it clear that our site had a place to discuss the election and that's where it's being discussed. Everyone has been respectful of the rules and followed them. Those that want to discuss it here have a place to do so and those that want a place that is an outlet away from it all have that place too. I've been happy with how it's gone. Of course, as I type this, we don't have a resolution yet, so we'll see how it goes when we actually know what happened.
As far as the Tank7, I haven't had any today (it is 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday). But our post-game show is sponsored by Boulevard and I may or may not have appropriated some merchandise recently that puts me in good shape to have a couple (cases) if I decide to.
ThadCastle7 asks: Through four games and 10ish months so obviously still a small sample size, but with that said what are 2 or 3 things that you think Drink does well from a coaching stand point and a couple things you think he needs to continue to grow on to truly be a good to great coach while at Missouri?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news