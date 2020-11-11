PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 46th Edition

GD : I doubt it would be all that hard. I assume pretty much anybody at Missouri could say "Hey, we're going to claim this, put something up in the press box." I don't know who is going to prevent it. I also don't see the point of it. I know it's important to some people, but I don't really think it is. Are recruits going to care if you're calling yourself the 1960 national champion? No. Again, I don't care if they want to do it, but I just don't know what it changes.

GD: Let's be clear. Georgia is winnable. I wouldn't say I expect Missouri to win it. The chances are the lowest of the five remaining games. But it's not completely impossible or the biggest upset in college football if it happens. But to answer your question, I'm going to go two ways. The most surprising loss other than Vandy would be Mississippi State. I think the Commodores are 14th in the league, the Bulldogs are 13th and then it's a pretty sizeable step up to 12th. At the end of the year, I think Mississippi State over LSU may be the most surprising outcome of the season...and that's even knowing that LSU isn't really very good.

But hardest to take is a different question, I think. For most fans, I think a loss to South Carolina or Arkansas would be harder to take than a loss to MSU. South Carolina is an East division team which has been a thorn in Mizzou's side a few times already over the last eight years. And Arkansas is your cross-division rival having an annoying (to Mizzou fans) and potentially troublesome in the next few years resurgence that has a lot to do with your former head coach (who is hardly a fan favorite). So in terms of what would most irritate fans (which is how I interpret hardest to take), I'll go Arkansas then South Carolina then Mississippi State. In terms of sheer football, it's probably the exact opposite.