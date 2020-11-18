PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 47th Edition

GD:Welcome to this week's edition of "predict the future on things you don't have any idea about or insight on...." err, I mean, the mailbag.

I don't think Freeze is going to be in the SEC next year. I could be wrong. I know multiple SEC teams were interested in bringing him in as an OC in the last few years and that idea was frowned upon greatly by the league. I don't know that they can outright forbid it, but they can make it clear they don't like it. I'm not sure we've reached the statute of limitations on that. I don't think Hugh Freeze will be at Liberty next year, but I don't think he'll be in the SEC.

With Harbaugh, if the next few games go at all like the first few have, I don't see how he stays. From national reporting, I've learned that Harbaugh isn't actually even under contract beyond next season. It would cost Michigan $10 to get rid of him. There was a time I thought coaching changes weren't going to really happen this year because everyone is crying poor and wouldn't spend the money. Then South Carolina paid Will Muschamp $13 million to go away and Wichita State gave Gregg Marshall almost $8 million to "'resign" and now I don't know what I think. If Harbaugh can get things turned around, he might get that next year. But the problem is, it's his last year and you almost have to extend him. Not sure how you could justify an extension at this point. Long way of saying I assume he'll be gone after this year.