PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 50th Edition

GD : Not sure I can narrow it down to one. In basketball, it's easy and it didn't even count. The Keyon Dooling dunk against Kansas is ridiculous and I will post video of it any time I can.

GD: The hoops runner up is the Eric Piatkowski three that wasn't that clinched the unbeaten Big Eight season in 1994.

In football, I think the most two memorable are Henry Josey's run to beat Texas A&M to clinch the 2013 SEC East title and the Sod Reesing sack against Kansas at Arrowhead in 2007. But the one that always sticks out to me is the Darius Outlaw throwback to Brad Smith against Nebraska in 2003. It wasn't even the biggest play of that game, but it set the tone of "We've lost 25 games in a row to you and we're tied of it and we're letting it all hang out to make sure it doesn't happen again because we think we're finally good enough to stand up to you."