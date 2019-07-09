2021 ATH has SEC offer from Missouri
Ben Davis (Ind.) athlete Daylan Carnell is already pushing double-digit offers with a majority of his interests coming from Big Ten country.“I’ve heard from Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State. Really a lo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news