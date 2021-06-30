2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 25th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
jrl3m8 asks: How was your trip?
GD: Excellent. I would recommend the Pacific Northwest to anyone. Got a couple of excellent recs from PMers and met up with both. But it's a bit of a climatic shock exiting the terminal at Lambert to a triple digit heat index. May move soon. Also, I think Mizzou got five commitments in the eight days I was gone which is an excellent ratio so it worked out for everybody (except Sean, who had to greatly increase his workload for a week).
In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.
amhorrell asks: Would you rather cover great recruiter bad coach (Tennessee ish with Butch Jones)or someone like Pinkel who didn’t recruit great but for a good stretch coached up some guys to make really good teams?or you can answer as which is better for business and trafficrecruiting or on field success
GD: I'm not sure I'm qualified to answer that yet because this is the first time I've ever covered great recruiting. Like you said, Gary Pinkel had some great teams, but signing day was never a day of huge celebration for Missouri fans.
The answer, really, is either one. You have to have one or the other. You need something great to sell. I've always said that really good sells and really bad sells. Mediocre doesn't. Recruiting classes in the mid-30s sells if you end up with a top ten team. But if you end up 7-5 every year no one cares. Oddly, if you end up 2-10 and get fired, that sells. The middle ground is what you don't want.
Having recruiting like this at a place like Missouri is different, too, because it's never happened. A top 15 class is better for business here than it would be covering Tennessee or Texas A&M or somewhere it happens all the time. You mentioned Tennessee and I'd guess Vols fans are kind of conditioned now to think recruiting rankings don't matter and get less excited about recruiting than they used to because they've seen it fail to translate for 15 years now. Missouri fans have always been the opposite. They've told everyone who would listen that recruiting rankings don't matter because they watched Pinkel turn middling classes into great teams. But now that they're getting higher level classes, suddenly the rankings matter a little more. Funny how that works, isn't it?
Ultimately, it has to translate into wins or it's not going to matter. Don't get me wrong, two or three more top 20 classes will be great for business and traffic and I'd love it to happen. But if Missouri is 5-7 in 2024, people are going to be a little less excited about ranking in the top 20 in early February. The recruiting sells in the moment and for a couple of years. But for the long term, it has to be backed up by winning on the field. Obviously, you want both. From a fan's perspective, if you can only choose one or the other you choose the wins on the field. But from the perspective of someone running a Rivals site, I think they both have about an equal impact and the recruiting might actually be better. There were plenty of places you could read about Missouri's 2007 or 2013 seasons...there's only one place you're going to get regular in-depth coverage of this recruiting class.
JRobs83 asks: Have you heard anything about Dominique Orange? Seems like a highly recruited guy but his recruitment has been kind of quiet.
GD: Not really. He doesn't really do interviews. He wasn't at the workout on the day Mitchell Forde was at North Kansas City. He was at Night at the Zou, he hasn't taken any other visits that we know of so we know Missouri at least isn't out of the picture. But everything we've heard is that it seems unlikely he ends up in Columbia. That said, the longer it goes without hearing of him really tied to anywhere else, the better it is for the Tigers' chances.
Carnell75 asks: Does Bazelack have the opportunity to be a two time Freshman of the year or for all intents and purposes he is a sophomore. KInd of stupid question but I am still wrapping my head around the ramifications of the free year. I am pretty sure you will explain so I will ask who is the most important coach on this staff ( Exclude obviously the head coach ) I mean for our success is it a positional coach that needs to shine or will it fall on the coordinators? Lastly if we win the SEC East do I get the rest of my sons time at Mizzou free? ( Shooting my shot I think I have a chance) Looking forward to the season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news