2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 27th Edition

GD: This is a great question. I could fill a full 24 with Chiefs games or with the Royals 2015 playoff run alone, but I'm going to try to spread it out and pick one game from most of the sports I watch or follow.

We'll start with the 2014 AL Wild Card game, which is the best sporting event I've ever seen live and likely will remain that way forever. There ended up being bigger games for the Royals in that two year run, but this game is still individually the best. And I maintain none of the rest of it happens without this game.

Next we go to the Chiefs comeback from 24-0 down to the Texans in the 2019 playoffs. I was already prepared for the offseason. Even texted some people that at least I could watch the rest of the game without hanging on every play because they'd ended the suspense so quickly. And the game was over at halftime. Just not the way we thought.

We'll stay football here. The easy pick would probably be Armageddon at Arrowhead in 2007, but just sheerly for the actual game, there have been quite a few better ones. There wasn't really much drama in this one until the last couple of minutes. So instead of that, I'll go with the 2010 win over Oklahoma. I'll admit, this one is as much about the whole day, from Game Day through the post-game euphoria at Faurot, but it was also a pretty damn good game.

Moving on to Mizzou basketball, man there are a lot of candidates here. I'd probably pick the two games against Kansas in 2012 as a matched set. I've always said that if you didn't have a rooting interest (or really even if you did) that was as good as college sports could be. Those two games had absolutely everything. Runner-up would be Corey Tate beating the previously unbeaten and No. 1 Jayhawks in 1998.

That gets me to about 16 hours of viewing, so I've got eight left. I've got to put a golf tournament in here. There are three rounds of golf I've watched in my life that stick out above all the rest. The 2009 British Open final round is the most invested I've ever been in a round of golf, but I can only watch the first 17 holes because I don't want to see Tom Watson's second shot land a foot too far and bounce over the green on 18. The 1999 U.S. Open in which Payne Stewart outdueled Phil Mickelson months before Stewart's death is one of my favorite golf rounds ever. And that would be the choice if it weren't for the 2019 Masters. Watching the temporary resurrection of Tiger Woods was the most fun I've ever had watching golf. One of the greatest sports stories of my lifetime.

So if we give the Masters five hours, I've got three hours left. That means I'm picking a wild card event here. This is the hardest pick because it's the last one and it means I'm leaving something out that should absolutely be on the list. In reality, we all know what I'd do is just cue up three hours of Patrick Mahomes highlights on YouTube, but I'm picking between two college basketball games here. I think two games stick out above everything else as the greatest single game I've ever watched. The runner-up is Villanova/Georgetown in the 1985 national championship game. It's the first title game I remember and it was absolutely historic. But the best single game in any sport (that I follow) in my lifetime has to be the regional final between Duke and Kentucky in 1992. I'd take three hours to watch that again.