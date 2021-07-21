2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 28th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
IveBangedYourMom asks: 1. what unit of Mizzou has the greatest Ceiling and Floor? Like good be great, but also could be a major vulnerability.2. what’s your go to dish at Seoul Taco?3. Record Prediction on first 6 games?4. Who is you least favorite poster? (Not that you would, but can’t say the poster that posed the question in the first place.)5. Do you see Mizzou at a disadvantage in regard to rest of the SEC when it comes to taking liberties with paying players?6. Who is a player no one is talking about that could have a major impact?
GD: Well, we're starting off the mailbag with a bang I see.
1) I think the boom or bust is at cornerback. Does Ennis Rakestraw take a step and become a No. 1 corner in the SEC? Are the Tulsa transfers good enough to make the leap in levels? Can any of the freshman make an impact? If the answer to all of those is yes, Mizzou could have a heck of a unit. If they're all no, teams might throw the ball all over them (especially if the pass rush isn't better than it has been).
2) I like the tacos and the gogi bowls. Depends on how I feel that day. Honestly, it's all good though.
3) I'm going 4-2. I think Mizzou loses at Kentucky and I think they drop one more (either BC or Tennessee). I think 5-1 is more likely than 3-3.
4) I like all the posters whose credit cards clear.
5) Mizzou doesn't have to be at a disadvantage. There are some big boosters (they did just set a record for TSF donations in a year and build $200 million worth of facilities). And it's not just the big boosters that can make an impact. Clemson famously got going with IPTAY (I Pay Ten a Year), a program where a whole bunch of people started with a $10 annual donation and went from there. If you can find a way to get a whole bunch of 20-somethings to start with $25 donations (or $25 to a player for some NIL deal in this case), it makes an impact. Most players aren't making five figures off these things.
Does Mizzou have the money that A&M or Bama has? No. But this is a chance for the Mizzou fanbase to prove it belongs in this league. Football is crazy important in the SEC. You can argue whether that's good or bad, but it is. So Mizzou fans can jump in and play the game or they can sit back and complain about how the deck is stacked against them. But everybody's playing by the same rules. If Mizzou falls behind in this regard, it's not the system's fault.
6) I get this question every year and the truth is we talk about pretty much everybody who might play or contribute on this site. That's what you do when you're a die-hard fan or when you cover the team every single day of the year. It's hard to see anybody that we're not talking about at all turning into a major factor.
Carnell75 asks: Curious to have coaches in the SEC ranked by their interviews. Your opinion of who you'd enjoy interviewing to who you hope you never have to interview
GD: Quite a few of these guys are new and I've never talked to them or really even seen an interview with them. The initial reaction is that Lane Kiffin would be a great interview, but honestly, I don't really think that's true. He's great on social media, but the interviews aren't quite the same and I don't think he gives much away. Mike Leach can be a phenomenal interview, but he could also be the guy you hope you never have to interview. Nick Saban has the rep of a guy you'd never want to interview, but if you catch him at the right time with the right question he can give some fantastic interviews. I've enjoyed Eli Drinkwitz as an interview because he's pretty honest and not afraid to say anything.
Kirby Smart interviews do nothing for me. I've interviewed Josh Heupel and he gives you nothing.
The rest, I really don't have much of an opinion.
ConcernedTiger asks: Anything on Ed Chang? We all want to know where he lands and would love to see him actually play basketball.
GD: No news.
epollack asks: ETA on basketball conference schedule?
