2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 28th Edition

GD: Well, we're starting off the mailbag with a bang I see.

1) I think the boom or bust is at cornerback. Does Ennis Rakestraw take a step and become a No. 1 corner in the SEC? Are the Tulsa transfers good enough to make the leap in levels? Can any of the freshman make an impact? If the answer to all of those is yes, Mizzou could have a heck of a unit. If they're all no, teams might throw the ball all over them (especially if the pass rush isn't better than it has been).

2) I like the tacos and the gogi bowls. Depends on how I feel that day. Honestly, it's all good though.

3) I'm going 4-2. I think Mizzou loses at Kentucky and I think they drop one more (either BC or Tennessee). I think 5-1 is more likely than 3-3.

4) I like all the posters whose credit cards clear.

5) Mizzou doesn't have to be at a disadvantage. There are some big boosters (they did just set a record for TSF donations in a year and build $200 million worth of facilities). And it's not just the big boosters that can make an impact. Clemson famously got going with IPTAY (I Pay Ten a Year), a program where a whole bunch of people started with a $10 annual donation and went from there. If you can find a way to get a whole bunch of 20-somethings to start with $25 donations (or $25 to a player for some NIL deal in this case), it makes an impact. Most players aren't making five figures off these things.

Does Mizzou have the money that A&M or Bama has? No. But this is a chance for the Mizzou fanbase to prove it belongs in this league. Football is crazy important in the SEC. You can argue whether that's good or bad, but it is. So Mizzou fans can jump in and play the game or they can sit back and complain about how the deck is stacked against them. But everybody's playing by the same rules. If Mizzou falls behind in this regard, it's not the system's fault.

6) I get this question every year and the truth is we talk about pretty much everybody who might play or contribute on this site. That's what you do when you're a die-hard fan or when you cover the team every single day of the year. It's hard to see anybody that we're not talking about at all turning into a major factor.