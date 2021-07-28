2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 29th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
SpikesDown6 asks: Can you ban the next random poster that starts a thread about their own pod/division projection?
GD: It seems unlikely. If I know the Internet, including this question is going to have the opposite effect.
TigerCruise asks: How close are we to the P5(P4) having it's own championship and playoff? Wouldn't this be better for G5 schools if they actually had a championship they could win?
GD: Obviously I don't know the answer to the first question. I'm not sure anybody knows the answer at this point. There's some chatter about. It could happen somewhat soon. As I was told a few days ago "Don't rule anything out." But at the same time, we always do this with realignment. We go to the extremes and expect the apocalypse and then it doesn't quite happen. So I don't know.
As to your second question, no it wouldn't be better. Do the teams that win the NIT care? I mean, it's great that you can win a championship. But it's not THE championship. Kids didn't sign with Cincinnati or Memphis or any other G5 school to be the best G5 team. They signed there to get their shot against the best of the best. No, it wouldn't be better for them. But since when has that impacted what anyone in college sports is going to do?
mizzoufan90 asks: Earlier this year, the top European soccer teams tried to create a super league. Is that the future of college football and what teams are part of the cutoff? Even from the major conferences, hard to see Wake Forest or Oregon St. being part of a broader CFB super league.
I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: Any chance that the SEC combines with another conference (B10 or ACC) but also removes any current members? Could Mizzou be left out of a super conference?
GD: Some people think that's the way it's going. I'm not sure about that. I still like the idea of the conferences existing and there being 16 teams in all four of them. I think the Power Five breakaway is coming, but I don't know that I believe a breakaway within that is coming. You bring up an interesting point, though. Just because you're in one of those leagues, are you safe? If it's 64 teams, for the most part yes. I think the Big 12 teams are obviously vulnerable because I don't think the Big 12 is going to be one of those four conferences. But I think the ACC, SEC, B1G and PAC12 are going to survive. And I think if you're in those leagues, you're safe. I don't see the PAC12 being part of a breakaway and saying "Yo, Oregon State, you're out. We're bringing Boise in your place." First, there's room to add Boise. Second, I don't see expulsion being a part of it. But, like I said earlier, I guess you don't rule anything out.
trueson82 asks: Assuming OU and UT join the SEC, what is the timeline for the SEC’s next negotiation for TV rights and how much more could Mizzou receive and when?
