2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 29th Edition

GD: Obviously I don't know the answer to the first question. I'm not sure anybody knows the answer at this point. There's some chatter about. It could happen somewhat soon. As I was told a few days ago "Don't rule anything out." But at the same time, we always do this with realignment. We go to the extremes and expect the apocalypse and then it doesn't quite happen. So I don't know.

As to your second question, no it wouldn't be better. Do the teams that win the NIT care? I mean, it's great that you can win a championship. But it's not THE championship. Kids didn't sign with Cincinnati or Memphis or any other G5 school to be the best G5 team. They signed there to get their shot against the best of the best. No, it wouldn't be better for them. But since when has that impacted what anyone in college sports is going to do?