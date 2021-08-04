2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 30th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
SpikesDown6 asks: Can you ban the next random poster that starts a thread about their own pod/division projection?
GD: It seems unlikely. If I know the Internet, including this question is going to have the opposite effect.
MIZ...SEC asks: In your opinion, which of the following is most likely to be the end game of conference realignment and which is best for Mizzou:1). Four 16-team super conferences split into four 4-team pods;2). Two mega conferences. If mega conferences, how many schools make up the mega conferences?3). Conferences do nothing and the P5 remain as they are. If this, does the Big 12 remain a P5 school or are there only four power conference?
GD: Obviously I have no idea and I don't think anyone else does either. But I've always thought the ultimate place we land is four 16-team conferences. The number works, there's symmetry, it makes sense. I have no issue with a Power Five breakaway because realistically they're playing a different sport than a lot of other teams. But if you go down to a 24- or 32-team super league, you're eliminating the interest of at least 75% of the country. That doesn't make sense. Sure, you might have the best 32 programs, but do those 32 make up 75% of your audience? I doubt it. Maybe there are teams in that group that aren't ever going to win the whole thing, but they're going to have an impact on the whole thing by winning some games and pulling some upsets.
Plus, if you go to fewer than 64, you're taking away the chance to see new matchups. Missouri and Boston College play for the first time ever this year. That's kind of cool. It won't be a national marquee game, but it's a cool thing and a change for those fanbases. If I'm looking at a 32-team super league it's going to take four years to have played everybody and then I'm going to see them every four years. There's nothing unique.
I really like the NFL, but I don't need to see it in college. I already see the NFL. I want there to be at least a little bit of difference in the college game.
WIsnLouis asks: If you could ask one question to Norm, Pinkel, Cuonzo and Drink what would they be?
GD: Norm: Give me your two best illegal recruiting stories. One for a player you got and one for a player you didn't.
Pinkel: Of the four teams you took to a conference title game, which one do you think had the best chance to win it and what would you do differently if you could go back and play that game again?
Cuonzo: Start to finish, tell me the whole Michael Porter, Jr. story truthfully. Who knew what? When did they know it? Who made decisions?
Drinkwitz: When did you first hear from Missouri and what impact did the infamous list of three have on your negotiations? (This question will change in time, but he's been here a year and a half and that's the most interesting thing so far).
wehrli_22 asks: Now that preseason predictions are starting to roll out I would like to take the opportunity to reveal what I believe is Drink's secret weapon, strategic flexibility.Last year, Missouri was dependent on Bazelak protecting the ball and relying on positive play from Rountree. This year promises to allow Drink more offensive versatility and hopefully, a tougher read for opposing teams to gameplay for. Also, it allows Drink the ability to either speed the offensive game up or to take the air out of the ball. Your thoughts?
