2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 30th Edition

GD: Obviously I have no idea and I don't think anyone else does either. But I've always thought the ultimate place we land is four 16-team conferences. The number works, there's symmetry, it makes sense. I have no issue with a Power Five breakaway because realistically they're playing a different sport than a lot of other teams. But if you go down to a 24- or 32-team super league, you're eliminating the interest of at least 75% of the country. That doesn't make sense. Sure, you might have the best 32 programs, but do those 32 make up 75% of your audience? I doubt it. Maybe there are teams in that group that aren't ever going to win the whole thing, but they're going to have an impact on the whole thing by winning some games and pulling some upsets.



Plus, if you go to fewer than 64, you're taking away the chance to see new matchups. Missouri and Boston College play for the first time ever this year. That's kind of cool. It won't be a national marquee game, but it's a cool thing and a change for those fanbases. If I'm looking at a 32-team super league it's going to take four years to have played everybody and then I'm going to see them every four years. There's nothing unique.

I really like the NFL, but I don't need to see it in college. I already see the NFL. I want there to be at least a little bit of difference in the college game.