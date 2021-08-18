2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 32nd Edition

Football season is almost here and Tiger fans are ready to Drink Up! There's only one place to get set for Mizzou game day every week this season. Macadoodles does tailgating like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch the Tigers take on the SEC in Eli Drinkwitz's first full season with a stop at Macadoodles on your way to Faurot Field. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your tailgate the pre-game place to be in Columbia this season. Who does tailgating like nobody else? Macadoodles does.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Carnell75 asks: How does the new AD move us into a potentially different space over the next couple of years. Does this guarantee us a change to our non-con schedule? Saturday I was able to speak with Chancellor Mun Choi at the family day at the field. He seems to be a decent enough guy. DO you know what his feelings are toward the football program. He hung around the sidelines for a bit and took in the practice Saturday.

GD: I'll take the second question first because it's the one I can answer. Choi is very supportive of athletics. He understands its importance to the University as a whole. That's a very positive thing from someone in his position (at least if you care about sports). Like anyone in a position of authority, you'll get different opinions about him depending on who you ask, but one thing that can't be disputed is that he very much sees the importance of athletics, and particularly football. And he's 100% on board with Missouri's football coach. As far as the new AD, we really have no idea. Missouri is getting younger and more modern and, as Choi said last week, "business as usual is out the window." As for what exactly that means, we're going to have to let her spend a few days in Columbia and maybe even talk to her a few times to get any sort of meaningful idea.

HappyTigers asks: When you see one or two people consistently clutter up threads with obvious trolling, who do it in multiple threads, what is your policy to clean that up? Or is there no policy and as long as they do not use profanity or threaten other posters is everything pretty much fair game?

GD: We try to give people a lot of leeway and then when it gets out of control we handle it. Then they sign up with a new username. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Jami9700 asks: Roundabouts, yea or nay?