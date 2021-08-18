2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 32nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: How does the new AD move us into a potentially different space over the next couple of years. Does this guarantee us a change to our non-con schedule? Saturday I was able to speak with Chancellor Mun Choi at the family day at the field. He seems to be a decent enough guy. DO you know what his feelings are toward the football program. He hung around the sidelines for a bit and took in the practice Saturday.
GD: I'll take the second question first because it's the one I can answer. Choi is very supportive of athletics. He understands its importance to the University as a whole. That's a very positive thing from someone in his position (at least if you care about sports). Like anyone in a position of authority, you'll get different opinions about him depending on who you ask, but one thing that can't be disputed is that he very much sees the importance of athletics, and particularly football. And he's 100% on board with Missouri's football coach.
As far as the new AD, we really have no idea. Missouri is getting younger and more modern and, as Choi said last week, "business as usual is out the window." As for what exactly that means, we're going to have to let her spend a few days in Columbia and maybe even talk to her a few times to get any sort of meaningful idea.
HappyTigers asks: When you see one or two people consistently clutter up threads with obvious trolling, who do it in multiple threads, what is your policy to clean that up? Or is there no policy and as long as they do not use profanity or threaten other posters is everything pretty much fair game?
GD: We try to give people a lot of leeway and then when it gets out of control we handle it. Then they sign up with a new username. Lather, rinse, repeat.
Jami9700 asks: Roundabouts, yea or nay?
GD: Yea AND nay. Columbia has put a whole bunch of them in over the last few years, including one at an intersection I use almost every day. And I support them. They really do help traffic flow and usually help prevent a backup of a lot of cars at a four-way stop. But I don't like them for the same reason I don't like most things when I'm driving: Most people are idiots and don't understand how to use them. I shouldn't say most people. I should say too many people. Probably 60 to 80% of us understand how to operate a car and know what all the various signs and rules of the road mean. The other 20 to 40% is split about evenly between people that do whatever they want at whatever speed they want and expect everyone else to adjust to them and people who appear to be scared to death to be behind the wheel of a car and cause just as many problems by being far too tentative. A lot of people don't understand how to use a roundabout, but I think they cause fewer issues than a four-way stop. I appreciate people trying to be nice and waving you through, but there's a natural order of things at a four-way stop. Just go when it's your turn. In the immortal words of Smokey "Puff, puff, give! You're (effing) up the rotation!"
Dorsey101 asks: Mizzou played Illinois for the season opener from 2007-10, and since then it's been pretty much exclusively FCS teams or G5 schools, save for West Virginia in 2016. Did that change because of the SEC move?And if you could pick a school(s) for Mizzou to play for that game every year, who would it be?
