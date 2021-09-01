2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 34th Edition

GD: There are really a couple of different things here. First of all, I can't say how adaptable Steve Wilks is because I've legitimately never watched a football game he has coached (at least not to my recollection). We'll find out, I suppose.

But really, here's the bigger issue: You don't get to this point without being flexible and able to adapt. Even the most stubborn coaches adapt. You might have an extreme outlier of a guy like Mike Anderson or Mike Leach who has one particular system and one thing that really works and they just keep finding guys who can do that thing over and over and over. But even those guys have to make some changes here and there.

I'll partially agree with your premise and give Eli Drinkwitz credit because I think the thing he did that impressed me most in year one was show a willingness to tailor his game plan to the opponent. When it looked like he had to throw caution to the wind in a shootout, he did it (see LSU). When it looked like the only thing he had to do was not allow his offense to kill itself, he did that (Kentucky). So your premise has some truth even if I'm not going to say after one year that Drinkwitz is better at this than most other coaches because I want to see a little more proof. But my larger point is, if you're going to be successful, you're going to tailor what you want to do around the talent you have, not the other way around. And I think the vast majority of coaches are smart enough to do that.