2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 34th Edition
Football season is almost here and Tiger fans are ready to Drink Up! There's only one place to get set for Mizzou game day every week this season. Macadoodles does tailgating like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch the Tigers take on the SEC in Eli Drinkwitz's first full season with a stop at Macadoodles on your way to Faurot Field. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your tailgate the pre-game place to be in Columbia this season. Who does tailgating like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
wehrli_22 asks: In a previous Question for the Mailbag I stated the belief that Drink has the aptitude to adjust his game planning based first on the opponent and then his teams strengths. That said, I could easily see Missouri dictating its gameplan on offense as a pass first strategy. But what about the defense? Any thoughts? Considering the talent level and scheme, how much flexibility does DC Wilks have?
GD: There are really a couple of different things here. First of all, I can't say how adaptable Steve Wilks is because I've legitimately never watched a football game he has coached (at least not to my recollection). We'll find out, I suppose.
But really, here's the bigger issue: You don't get to this point without being flexible and able to adapt. Even the most stubborn coaches adapt. You might have an extreme outlier of a guy like Mike Anderson or Mike Leach who has one particular system and one thing that really works and they just keep finding guys who can do that thing over and over and over. But even those guys have to make some changes here and there.
I'll partially agree with your premise and give Eli Drinkwitz credit because I think the thing he did that impressed me most in year one was show a willingness to tailor his game plan to the opponent. When it looked like he had to throw caution to the wind in a shootout, he did it (see LSU). When it looked like the only thing he had to do was not allow his offense to kill itself, he did that (Kentucky). So your premise has some truth even if I'm not going to say after one year that Drinkwitz is better at this than most other coaches because I want to see a little more proof. But my larger point is, if you're going to be successful, you're going to tailor what you want to do around the talent you have, not the other way around. And I think the vast majority of coaches are smart enough to do that.
wehrli_22 asks: No basketball questions allowed? This board has been very football heavy, for good reason, but I do have a basketball recruiting question. Much has been made about new football facilities and how they have a positive impact on recruits ... does the same hold true for the basketball program? Where does Missouri basketball compare to other schools regarding locker room, training and practice facilities? Other than fans in the stands providing an exciting environment, what could be improved for the HCCM and the basketball team?
GD: I've always been told that Missouri's facilities are very good in basketball. I'd say they have been closer to the top in hoops than they are in football, at least until the recent renovations were done. But as far as specifics, I can't give them to you because I haven't really ever been in anyone else's weight room or locker room. The bottom line is that I think Missouri has everything that is required to be pretty good at basketball. They need more buzz and support around the program and, yes, part of that is that they need to generate some of the excitement themselves.
jcheekMIZ asks: What was your favorite offensive play from last year?
GD: Honestly, I don't really know. The opening flea-flicker against LSU was cool because it was so ballsy. I really liked watching Larry Rountree run in general. But there isn't anything that jumps out to me that I remember. Last season as a whole was kind of a blur honestly.
Tiger Cruise asks: O/U this weekBazelak 300 yards passingBadie 150 total yardsMizzou Starters play 3.5 QuartersDefense gives up 20 pointsNumber of WRs that play 6.5Post game show 2.5 hours
