2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 35th Edition

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

tigerfever00 asks: Gabe, which freshman basketball players are you excited to see? Heard any reports from workouts/practices? Which freshman do you expect to play the most minutes?

GD: We haven't heard anything out of hoops workouts because the truth is August through October, football takes up about 99.5% of our time. Hoops just isn't really on the radar quite yet. This team is interesting in that I can't pick out one or two guys that I'm interested to see. I'm interested to see all of them. It's a brand new team and it's going to shape whatever the future of Mizzou basketball is. If Cuonzo Martin and his staff were right in their evaluations and hit on most of these guys, this could be a foundational group for Mizzou elevating the program and Martin could be here just about as long as he wants to be. If they missed on most of them, well, you know where that goes. The likelihood is that it's somewhere in between those two extremes. It will be interesting to see going forward. I feel like this year is the year that fully buries the Kim Anderson era. This is Cuonzo's program 100% now. And we'll be able to settle the debate on how well he dug Mizzou out of the hole and what the future looks like over the next 18 months.

petiesarmy asks: You blocked/got me ignored on twitter. How do I get that fixed?

GD: I don't know. DM me your username I guess. The truth is, since I nixed my personal account and only use Twitter through the site account, I can't remember blocking more than a couple of people. If you were one of them, you're probably extremely obnoxious on Twitter, but feel free to DM me and we'll see if we can give it another shot.

McQMizzouasks: I read a lot of complaints about the fan experience trying to get concessions. Do you think this is connected to the struggle to hire enough help? In the KC area every fast food restaurant is understaffed and the waits are ridiculous. This is true at Kauffman Stadium too.