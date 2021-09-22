2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 37th Edition

GD : I've got to go Chiefs. I've seen Mizzou make a few good plays against the run. I've seen the Chiefs make maybe two. Every single time Cleveland or Baltimore handed the ball off, you knew the worst they were going to do was get four yards. The Chiefs have the worst run defense I've seen considering that they are supposed to be a professional football team. I can give you some reasons to hope Mizzou can improve. I watch the Chiefs play and I really can't see any reason to expect it to get better unless Willie Gay comes back and is an all-pro.

GD: On the first question, I hate to be the one to have to tell you this, but the odds are Drinkwitz never reaches Pinkel's level of success. I think Missouri fans sometimes say "if he can just be what Pinkel was" without realizing how good Pinkel was. He has five of the six ten-win seasons in school history. He won at least a share of a division title five times. And even he didn't get to that level until his seventh season. So how long will Drinkwitz take? The better question is does he ever get there?

As far as Pittman having more success, is he? He won a big non-conference game against Texas and I don't mean to minimize that. But are we ready to say three weeks in he's having more success than Drinkwitz? They're 3-0 and that's great, but they've really won one game that there was any possible way they were going to lose. The next four games are against ranked teams and it's not hard to see 3-0 becoming 3-4 real quick. And if that's the case, is anyone saying he's having more success than Drinkwitz? None of this is to say Pittman isn't doing a good job. He's been quite a bit more successful than I expected him to be. But handing out awards three weeks into the season is silly.