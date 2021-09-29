2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 38th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Bluesfan94 asks: Team Bryson or Team Brooks?
GD: Oh, Brooks all the way. I didn't used to like him that much, in large part because he seemed to have no emotion whatsoever and then he prevented me from being in attendance when Tiger won the PGA at Bellerive which was an amazing sports weekend, but would have been even better had Tiger finished first instead of second. But Brooks doesn't take himself that seriously. He seems like a human. Bryson seems like a douchy robot.
Jami9700 asks: What's the acceptable distance to concede a gimme putt?
GD: If I'm putting, anything inside of six feet. If you're putting, anything inside of six inches.
Carnell75 asks: At some point does Cook get meaningful time to see what if anything you do with him? Of course Cox earns a scholly after the season, but Young has to be the heir apparent to Badie right. What can be done to get him meaningful carries so we can see what he has to offer in a game time situation? Only four games in who if any can you see as an NFL player Badie, Akayleb Evans?
