2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 39th Edition

GD: It's not a totally wild theory. There could be something to it. I don't know that there is. It's a fine line to toe when you're a new coach. They're your players the day you take the job. But many of them, truthfully, maybe you wouldn't have brought in if it was your job at the time they were brought in. But it really doesn't matter. They're your players now. And as a general rule, I think coaches should avoid criticizing their players...even if those of watching know that one of the big problems is there just aren't enough good players. To be fair, I don't know of any specific comments Drinkwitz has made that you're referring to. He's talked about needing to "close the gap" quite a bit. In fact, that phrase is posted in Missouri's football facility. Does that imply we need better players? I mean, on some level, sure. But it also means we've got to improve the players we already have, we have to get better in every regard to get closer to the teams that are above us.

As a general rule, I believe players give their best. I understand there are exceptions. And when it's 55-24, especially, it's human nature to not quite go as hard. Drinkwitz did say yesterday that in watching film of the North Texas game they felt like there was a huge improvement in the areas of effort and competitiveness. If we're being honest, Tennessee is the only game I think we're really questioning effort. I'm willing to write it off as a bad week. If we see it again, I'll lend some more credence to what you're asking.