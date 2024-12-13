Aidan Glover in transfer portal

Missouri is down one more quarterback in the room as freshman Aidan Glover announced Friday he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Glover did not play in his lone year on campus in Columbia and was hurt throughout the season.

The move seemed likely when the Tigers officially signed incoming freshman Matt Zollers.

As of now, Glover's destination is unknown. He will have four years of eligibility left.

Glover was a three-star prospect coming out of Collierville, Tenn. and visited Tulane and Houston after verbally committing to Mizzou. He also took a visit to Boston College.