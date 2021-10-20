2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 40th Edition
Football season is more than halfway done, Mizzou is hot on the recruiting trail and Tiger fans are ready to Drink Up! There's only one place to get set for Mizzou game day every week this season. Macadoodles does tailgating like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch the Tigers take on the SECs with a stop at Macadoodles on your way to Faurot Field. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your tailgate the pre-game place to be in Columbia this season. Who does tailgating like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Chade Fallstar asks: Does the terrible customer service of CJ’s Hotwings outweigh their deliciousness?
GD: Nothing outweighs their deliciousness. I like the folks at CJ's, but I do understand the question. Every single time I go, at some point I'm sitting at my table thinking "Why is this taking so long? What did I do to myself?" It's often to the point I'm about to give up and leave. And then the wings come. And everything is okay.
FiremanDanKC asks: By the time you're writing this Burden will have announced his commitment. You were very clear that you wouldn't make a public prediction because the risk of getting it wrong was too much for you. Now that it's over will you tell us what it would have been? Where did you predict and how sure of it were you?
GD: I did post on Tuesday morning that if I were forced to make a pick, the pick would have been Missouri. On Tuesday morning, after I posted that, a source put his confidence level at 52%. By the time I left for St. Louis at 2, my confidence was about 70%. By the time he actually sat down at the table, it was at about 98%.
I do want to say this, though: I don't think the Georgia people that were confident were misguided. I know those guys and they do a good job. They weren't just guessing. I believe Georgia felt very good and I don't think it was all (but probably some) based on "We're Georgia and they're Mizzou." I don't think Burden ever told Georgia he was coming necessarily, but I do think that he probably led them to believe they had an excellent shot. That doesn't mean the kid did anything wrong. Just that I really believe two coaching staffs went into yesterday feeling their chances were above 50%. And my guess is, Georgia's estimate would have been higher than Missouri's on Tuesday morning.
thestlman314 asks: Who are some candidates to be the first commit in the 2023 cycle?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news