2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 42nd Edition

GD: That's a really good question. I don't have an answer right off the top of my head so stick with me as I kind of talk myself through it.

First of all, football is always going to pay more and it's always going to get top billing, even more so now that Missouri is in the SEC. Basketball is easier to get going toward an elite program because you really only need one or two players to do it. Football gets more attention if it's really good, but basketball is easier to make really good. Especially in the league Missouri is playing in.

There's been a longstanding argument whether Missouri is a basketball or a football school. I've always said it's entirely dependent on how old you are. If you're my parents' age (they graduated in 1972) it's a football school because you remember the Dan Devine years and you grew up on a Mizzou team that was one of the country's better programs in the 1960s. If you're my age, it's a basketball school because you grew up on Norm Stewart and it was a good football season if Missouri managed to win four games. If you're my kids' ages, it's a football school because your formative years were Gary Pinkel and Brad Smith and Chase Daniel. If you're a student now, it's a wrestling school.

Ultimately, I think the vast majority of major conference schools are football schools as long as football is above average. College football is a far bigger deal than college basketball. The best way to look at it is probably "if both sports are really good, which one is getting more attention from the fans." The only schools where that answer is basketball are Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky (although that one is getting a little bit closer than it usually is), Indiana and Kansas. You might be able to put Louisville, Purdue and Syracuse in that boat too. Everywhere else, I think the majority of the fanbase is going to be more on the football side of that argument. If you give the fans the choice of one to be elite in, I think pretty much every school except the eight on that list is going to choose football. Mizzou is included in that.

But does that mean the coaching job is better? Not necessarily. The truth is, it's very difficult to see a path to Missouri regularly being one of the three or four best football programs in the SEC, which is what it takes to have a chance to play for a championship (even if the playoff goes to 12 teams). But it's not hard to see that at all in basketball. In fact, most Mizzou fans probably think that's where the program should be. Add in the fact that in basketball you can be entirely average and save your season with a nice two or three week run at the end and I think basketball is the better job at Missouri.