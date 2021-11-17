2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 44th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Doc E asks: If we play Mount Rushmore with 2 Star recruits I'll nominate Danario Alexander and Tyler Badie. What say you?
GD: There are three no-brainers on this list. Danario Alexander and Sean Weatherspoon both signed with Mizzou in 2006. I haven't researched this, but I wonder if that's the only recruiting class in college football history that has produced two two-stars that turned into that level of player. It's pretty incredible. The ultimate two-star was actually a one-star I believe. Our database only goes back to 2002 but the year before that, Gary Pinkel signed a quarterback out of Youngstown, OH named Brad Smith who had a rating we don't even have anymore. I'll give you Badie as the fourth one here, although Andrew Gachkar, Michael Sam, L'Damian Washington, Michael Egnew and Charles Harris deserve mention. Man, Pinkel was like a billboard for why individual star rankings really don't matter at all.
JCheekMiz asks: If Missouri wins on Saturday, does Dan Mullen get fired?
GD: I need to be clear that I have no knowledge of the inner workings of the Florida athletic department. This is nothing more than a guess. But my guess is yes. If he can beat Mizzou and Florida State, I think Mullen probably makes it another year. Florida would have to pay $12 million to fire him after this season. But if he loses either one of those games, I think the Gators will make a move.
firsttiger asks: My question seeks more of an opinion than fact. It came to mind last Saturday when South Carolina called a timeout with the Tigers near the SC goal line. Do the MU coaches figure that SC will call timeout after seeing our formation in order to set up their defense, and so we set up in a formation we don't really intend to use? And then use their best play that SC wasn't setting up for. Or would that be overthinking and gambling on the SC timeout, thereby not using our best play? I don't know if there is a right or wrong answer; I just wonder how much cat-and-mouse strategizing occurs.
