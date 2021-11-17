2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 44th Edition

GD: There are three no-brainers on this list. Danario Alexander and Sean Weatherspoon both signed with Mizzou in 2006. I haven't researched this, but I wonder if that's the only recruiting class in college football history that has produced two two-stars that turned into that level of player. It's pretty incredible. The ultimate two-star was actually a one-star I believe. Our database only goes back to 2002 but the year before that, Gary Pinkel signed a quarterback out of Youngstown, OH named Brad Smith who had a rating we don't even have anymore. I'll give you Badie as the fourth one here, although Andrew Gachkar, Michael Sam, L'Damian Washington, Michael Egnew and Charles Harris deserve mention. Man, Pinkel was like a billboard for why individual star rankings really don't matter at all.