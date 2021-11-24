2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 45th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Kwho13 asks: Hope you and your family have an amazing Thanksgiving!We know that STL/MO coaches really like the approach that Drink has and it seems like he is very trusted in the coaches circles..Do you have any insight into the basketball coaches and Coach Martin? Do you think they like him personally but wonder if he can get them to the next level? Just interested to get your opinion or anyone else from the staff.Are you a canned cranberry type of guy?
GD: Everyone I've heard from certainly respects Cuonzo. The thing that's different in basketball is that you're not really talking about high school coaches. A lot of them aren't all that involved in recruiting. You're dealing mostly with AAU coaches and even then you've got a lot more handlers, personal trainers, etc, in hoops that I think are involved than you do on the football side. That could be wrong, it's just my opinion on it. I don't think the reason Martin has fallen short in recruiting is because people don't like him.
Now, obviously there are reasons. I think a big part of it is the program and the lack of enthusiasm for it in general. If Mizzou fans aren't really excited about basketball, why should players be excited about it? That's not a blame the fans post. It's the team's job to give you something to be excited about. I'm just saying that in reading our message board the enthusiasm that once existed for Mizzou basketball kind of doesn't anymore and if the people who follow it the most closely don't have that enthusiasm, why would recruits who don't really have any connection to it have enthusiasm?
I think the other part could certainly be playing style. They're watching Missouri struggle to score (not just this year) and just play a less exciting brand of basketball than they see some other places.
As I've always said, every kid makes his decision for a different reason, so these might not apply to a lot of players, but it's just my read from 20,000 feet.
As far as canned cranberry, I loved it when I was a kid, but now my wife makes amazing bourbon cranberries and they're legitimately the only thing I require on Thanksgiving. I can make due without any of the rest of it, but the cranberries need to be there. They make for a great leftover sandwich topping too.
jrb42d asks: Other than your initial meeting with the new AD, have y’all had a chance to interact with her? Potentially post football season? Heard anything from anyone that has had any interactions with her?
GD: I've talked to her briefly two or three times, not really for formal interviews. She does a really good job at games or events of just stopping by to say hi to people and chatting. I am not at football games in person because I'm doing our pre-game and post-game, but from what I'm told she usually comes through the press box and says hello to reporters and such. She's very personable. As far as an actual interview, maybe some time after winter break would be my guess.
ThadCastle7 asks: What is the most underrated and overrated Thanksgiving side dishes?
GD: Underrated is green bean casserole done well. Overrated is green bean casserole done poorly. It needs to be done in the oven right before the meal so it's hot and the onion straws are crispy. The crockpot doesn't do it justice and you can't let it sit around and then reheat it. It's just not as good. If it's right, I love it, but it doesn't do well for leftovers and if it's not done right I can pass it up with the meal.
rmotigers asks: Is the MBB defense that good or the competition that bad? Outside of UMKC, the scoring is far and few in between in the game.
