2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 45th Edition

GD: Everyone I've heard from certainly respects Cuonzo. The thing that's different in basketball is that you're not really talking about high school coaches. A lot of them aren't all that involved in recruiting. You're dealing mostly with AAU coaches and even then you've got a lot more handlers, personal trainers, etc, in hoops that I think are involved than you do on the football side. That could be wrong, it's just my opinion on it. I don't think the reason Martin has fallen short in recruiting is because people don't like him.

Now, obviously there are reasons. I think a big part of it is the program and the lack of enthusiasm for it in general. If Mizzou fans aren't really excited about basketball, why should players be excited about it? That's not a blame the fans post. It's the team's job to give you something to be excited about. I'm just saying that in reading our message board the enthusiasm that once existed for Mizzou basketball kind of doesn't anymore and if the people who follow it the most closely don't have that enthusiasm, why would recruits who don't really have any connection to it have enthusiasm?

I think the other part could certainly be playing style. They're watching Missouri struggle to score (not just this year) and just play a less exciting brand of basketball than they see some other places.

As I've always said, every kid makes his decision for a different reason, so these might not apply to a lot of players, but it's just my read from 20,000 feet.

