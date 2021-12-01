2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 46th Edition

Is it bad for the sport? I don't know. It's not my money. You would think eventually the well runs dry with some of the donors willing to give this kind of money to pay these dudes, but I'll never underestimate how important college football is to people and a lot of the people who hold it in that regard have a lot of money. At this point, it's the cost of doing business and that cost keeps going up.

GD: The question should honestly be "how does a local reporter ever scoop a national reporter on hirings/firings?" The local guys have a much better chance on firings because you're on the ground. We broke Gary Pinkel's resignation and Barry Odom's firing because we have sources on the ground in Columbia. But in a hiring, the news usually comes from the others side and it often comes from agents. A national guy has far more diverse sources. I had no reason to follow Eli Drinkwitz at all until December of 2019 so there's no chance I really have any source from his side of things in that. National guys do. Add in the fact that athletic directors and departments are trying to keep the coaching search as quiet as possible and the local guys have almost no chance (I can tell you that there were people who were specifically told during the last coaching search "I better not see anything about this on PowerMizzou" and I don't think that's the first time that's been said). The people involved in a coaching search also know that there's a much bigger audience for a national reporter than a local one. The biggest reach for breaking news is coming from Yahoo! or Sports Illustrated or The Athletic, not from a guy running a site covering one individual school. Our job in a coaching search is to keep you guys up to date with all the news as best as we can, but I know at the start of it our chances of breaking the hire are incredibly remote.