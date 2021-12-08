2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 47th Edition
The football tailgates are in the rearview mirror, but you've still got Tiger game days left. There's only one place to get set for Mizzou game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch the Tigers in a bowl game with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mglassma asks: If you had to put odds on whether or not you are covering a basketball head coaching search after this season how would you handicap it?
GD: I've got to give you guys credit. You really only have one basketball related question, but you do find a number of different ways to phrase it.
Cuonzo Martin might get fired--or resign or mutually agree to part ways or whatever the phrase of the day is these days--after this season. If you don't acknowledge that possibility you're burying your head in the sand. There are also 23 games left to play and a lot of things that can happen between now and then. I don't even know what I'm having for lunch, much less what Missouri will do with its basketball coach in three-and-a-half months.
So as not to be accused of dodging your question, it's 50/50 for me.
Sphrimply Pebbles asks: To the best of your ability, can you describe what 24 hours in the life of an Athletic Director at Mizzou looks like? If easier and/or more valuable, you can use any timeframe (week, weekend, etc).
GD: Honestly, not really. I think, like any job in sports, there's not really any such thing as a "typical" day. Some days are game days, some might involve a booster club meeting, some everything can be done from the office by phone or computer. I guess when I think about it, that's a question I've never really asked any of the ADs I've covered here. It's a good question and one that would probably interest people here. We all judge ADs on who they hire and how the teams perform and ultimately, that's the most important measure, but at the same time, I'm not sure how many of us really know what an AD does or what makes one good or bad.
Prison Mike asks: Impossible to answer but give me your best guess - To what degree is RB success due to Drink’s offense rather than individual talent? Assuming Badie gets drafted this yr, Drink will have had a RB drafted off of each of his offenses for 5 of the past 6 seasons.2 at NC State, 1 at App st and 2 at Mizzou, which aren’t historically loaded programs when it comes to talent so at least makes you wonder if Drink’s offense is somewhat plug and play at RB. Based on current depth chart, it seems that next year will give us our best answer to the question but curious of your thoughts on this.edit: actually would be 6 of 7 seasons if you include Jeremy McNichols who was Drink’s primary RB at Boise and was drafted the following yr.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news