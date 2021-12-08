2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 47th Edition

GD: I've got to give you guys credit. You really only have one basketball related question, but you do find a number of different ways to phrase it.

Cuonzo Martin might get fired--or resign or mutually agree to part ways or whatever the phrase of the day is these days--after this season. If you don't acknowledge that possibility you're burying your head in the sand. There are also 23 games left to play and a lot of things that can happen between now and then. I don't even know what I'm having for lunch, much less what Missouri will do with its basketball coach in three-and-a-half months.

So as not to be accused of dodging your question, it's 50/50 for me.