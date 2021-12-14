2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 48th Edition

GD: Let's go ahead and get the disclaimer for the entire mailbag out of the way: Missouri has a basketball coach and there are 21 games left in the season and a lot of things can happen between now and then. As much as most fans have already moved on to the coaching search, there's no guarantee Missouri is actually going to be conducting one after the season. Of course it's possible. You'd have to be blind not to acknowledge the possibility. I appreciate that you all have these types of questions and I'll do my best to answer them, but it is important to put out there first that this is all hypothetical at least for the next two or three months.

So, if Missouri moves on from Cuonzo Martin after the season, it needs to find someone that energizes the fanbase. Whether that's because it's someone with a recognizable name, someone with a history of winning games or simply someone who brings a jolt of energy doesn't matter. But this program needs a shot in the arm. When Mizzou showed Barry Odom the door, it needed someone similar. Eli Drinkwitz gave the fanbase that shot of energy (that didn't really translate into those fans filling seats at games in the first year they had a chance to do so, though, and that's a pretty big part of it). No question that Drinkwitz has raised the energy and interest around the program through his recruiting. I say all that to say this: Just because a hire isn't one that has a long track record of winning or is a nationally recognizable name doesn't mean it can't be one that provide the energy boost I'm talking about. Success comes in all different shapes and sizes in coaching searches. The right guy may not be the guy anyone would think of right now. But make no mistake, if Missouri's gonna make a change, they better get it right.