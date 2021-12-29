2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 50th Edition

GD: If COVID has taught us one thing in sports it's that schedules are flexible and can be redone on the fly. I'd like to think this is the last year we're going to see teams pulling out of bowl games days or hours (looking at you, UCLA) before kickoff, but then again, we've thought we were past this whole thing multiple times in the last two years, so who knows? Part of me says if you pull out of a bowl game, you're done and you shouldn't be rewarded with getting to play another one. But it's not the kids' fault. It's not like the players are making the decisions not to play so why should we hold it against them? I think if a team cancels on a bowl game, every effort should be made to find a replacement so at least the other team that didn't walk away gets to play. But that's virtually impossible to do when it's happening the day of or the day before the game. So much goes into planning these things (there are literally committees at each bowl that spend their entire year on it) that I don't know how feasible it is to say "No worries, we'll just wait six days." The bottom line is, I don't know that there's a good answer.