2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 50th Edition
There's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
No Name asks: Do you think we should redo Bowl matchups next year so that opponents of those who forfeit get matched up in another bowl? I want to see someone play a run and shoot team while they prepared for a power run opponent!
GD: If COVID has taught us one thing in sports it's that schedules are flexible and can be redone on the fly. I'd like to think this is the last year we're going to see teams pulling out of bowl games days or hours (looking at you, UCLA) before kickoff, but then again, we've thought we were past this whole thing multiple times in the last two years, so who knows? Part of me says if you pull out of a bowl game, you're done and you shouldn't be rewarded with getting to play another one. But it's not the kids' fault. It's not like the players are making the decisions not to play so why should we hold it against them? I think if a team cancels on a bowl game, every effort should be made to find a replacement so at least the other team that didn't walk away gets to play. But that's virtually impossible to do when it's happening the day of or the day before the game. So much goes into planning these things (there are literally committees at each bowl that spend their entire year on it) that I don't know how feasible it is to say "No worries, we'll just wait six days." The bottom line is, I don't know that there's a good answer.
swmizzoufan20 asks: Back in 2019, if Barry Odom was retained would have he made a change at OC?
GD: You would certainly think so because that offense was broken in the second half of the season. I don't know that it would have worked, but I assume there would have been changes if Odom had kept his job.
zoutiger22 asks: How have your thoughts on Eli Drinkwitz changed since the day you found out he was going to be Missouri’s hire?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news