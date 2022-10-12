In addition to the four players who followed Dennis Gates from Cleveland State to Columbia, the head coach brought in another player from the Horizon League in Milwaukee standout DeAndre Gholston. The Gary, Ind. native was the Panthers’ go-to scorer in each of the last two years, leading the team with 14.3 points to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking an individual look at the strengths, weaknesses and expectations of each of Missouri’s scholarship players.

Gholston began his college career at Tallahassee Community College but made an immediate impact upon arriving in Milwaukee. At a stout 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he proved he could score at all three levels, which helped him find his role early on with the Panthers. He actually posted better numbers in his first season in Milwaukee, averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 2020-21.

The following year, Panthers guard and second-leading scorer Te’Jon Lucas transferred to BYU. Incoming freshman forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. was expected to help carry the offensive load in Lucas’ place, and did so when he was healthy, but missed 21 games throughout the year. Without a true second option on the team, defenses could lock in more on Gholston, which led to a significant dip in his efficiency — his field goal percentage dropping from 43.9 to 36.1 and his 3-point percentage falling from 37.4 to 32.0.

Gholston’s game isn’t as refined in other areas. He isn’t as gifted at creating for others as he is for himself and he’s not much of a defensive stopper. That isn’t to say he’s bad in either regard — he actually doesn’t turn the ball over or commit fouls at a high rate — just that it’s not necessarily on par with his scoring prowess.

Still, if Gholston’s shooting percentages get back on track, particularly his 3-point accuracy, he should be a welcome addition for a team that finished last in the SEC averaging just 65.5 points per game. He's also expected to be one of the leaders of the team — while he wasn't voted as a team captain, he was named "The Rock" of the team. As described by Gates in a tweet on Sept. 30: "Solid foundation to build upon! (Gholston) is our ROCK! One of college basketball toughest!"