Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking an individual look at the strengths, weaknesses and expectations of each of Missouri’s scholarship players.

We’ll start with the player that Tigers fans are probably most familiar with in senior forward Kobe Brown. The Huntsville, Ala. native led the team last season with 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, establishing himself as one of the conference's top players and earning a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Brown is Mizzou’s sole through line of the past three years: he’s the only member of the Tigers’ 2020-21 team remaining on the roster, he was the only returning starter on last year’s squad and he’s now one of just three players who stayed in Columbia for Dennis Gates’ first season as head coach. As someone with proven success at the high-major level, Brown will be relied on as a leader — he announced through Twitter on Sept. 30 that he’d been voted one of the team’s three captains.

Though he’s got the size of a big forward, listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Brown’s skillset resembles more of a wing. He’s shown the ability to score at all three levels and can create off the dribble for both himself and others. Brown was second on the team averaging 2.5 assists per game and he told PowerMizzou back in July that Gates wants him to do more off the dribble.