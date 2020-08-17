2022 Early Look: Defensive: Defensive Tackles
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri has extended eight offers to defensive tackles so far in the 2022 recruiting class. That is the most offer dished out by the Tigers for a specific defensive position according to Rivals.co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news