2022 Film Room: Jamarion Wayne

When you see a receiver listed at 6-foot-3, 171 pounds, and even take a look at his long, rangy, frame on the field, you're expecting to mostly see vertical routes and jump balls on his high school tape. That is absolutely NOT the case with Jamarion Wayne. His tape shows off his incredible versatility, with Parkway West lining him up at running back, motioning him into the backfield, and positioning him all over the field. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands on straight handoffs, jet sweeps, and in the short passing game with an explosive burst and good top end speed.

He plays with an edge and isn't afraid to throw some stiff arms in there either. I was impressed by his ability to make tough catches in traffic and hang on even with multiple defenders ripping at the football. He is a dangerous vertical threat too because of that straight line speed and length.

He definitely has to get a little more crisp in his route running though and I would like to see him make better use of that frame. Too often on deep balls, he's waiting for the ball to come to him instead of going up and high pointing it. He has the length to really excel in that department, but it's something he'll have to work on at the next level.

Overall though, Wayne is as versatile a weapon as you'll find coming out of the high school level. With some polishing, he should be an impact player for Mizzou in the future because of his ability to contribute on every level in the passing game and in the run game as well.