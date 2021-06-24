2022 Film Room: Max Whisner

Max Whisner is a big, physical, athletic, but raw tight end prospect. In the passing game, he wasn't utilized a ton (he had just 3 catches this past season) but he moves fluidly for his size -- showing off good speed and change of direction in his route running. He was pretty open on his catches so you don't get a great sense for his ability to make catches in traffic, but he has wheels after the catch and is a load to bring down.

He's a willing and physically dominant blocker, although he'll need to refine his technique as far as leverage and hand placement at the next level. Shows the ability to make an impact in both the run and the pass game when he's at a traditional tight end alignment and when he's flexed out in the slot. Delivers some devastating crack blocks when in the slot.

If things don't work out at tight end, I see a lot of potential in him as an edge rusher as well. His quickness and strength really jumps off the tape in his defensive end highlights as well.

So overall, while he may be a bit raw, Whisner has a high ceiling because of his combination of size/strength/athleticism. I'll preface this by saying I have no inside knowledge of Mizzou's thinking, but I would also think his prowess on the other side of the ball gives the coaching staff some options if they don't think he's making adequate progress at TE, and that versatility makes him an even more attractive get. I'm intrigued to see how his college career plays out.