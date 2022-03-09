2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 10th Edition

GD: Bringing him back wouldn't solve the apathy. But to be honest, neither would hiring Grant McCasland or Niko Medved or Todd Golden or even a guy like Chris Mack. Would some people view it as "Hey we made a change so they showed me they care so I'll care again?" Yes. But not a significant number. Missouri's reported average attendance this year was 6600 (whether it was really that or not, I don't know). I don't think moving on from Cuonzo and bringing someone else in is going to get it to 10,000 next year. I mean, maybe if they could do something like convince Coach K to take a post-retirement year, but I don't think there's a hire that's going to fix attendance in a year or even two. The only thing that's going to do that is winning. So, ultimately, yes, the apathy has to be a factor in the decision. But it also has to be viewed through the lens of why they're apathetic. They're apathetic because Missouri hasn't won anything for nine years now. And I can already hear people saying "THAT'S BECAUSE CUONZO IS THE COACH." And maybe you're right. But my point is, if Missouri thinks Martin is the cause of losing and apathy, they have to move on if they don't think he can turn it around. If they think he can get things going back in the right direction, they keep him. In the end, it all comes back to wins and losses. If Missouri goes 24-7 next year and is a three seed in the NCAA Tournament, people are going to go to games and be excited no matter who the coach is (yes, even if it's Cuonzo).

Short version: Yes, the apathy is a huge problem, but the apathy is directly tied to wins and losses.