2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 10th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
CamKCMIZ asks: How would bringing Cuonzo back for another year solve the level of apathy towards the MBB program with the fanbase? Is the amount of apathy and lack of enthusiasm for the program a bigger factor in DRF's decision than Cuonzo's W/L record and/or his vision of how he'd turn this around?
GD: Bringing him back wouldn't solve the apathy. But to be honest, neither would hiring Grant McCasland or Niko Medved or Todd Golden or even a guy like Chris Mack. Would some people view it as "Hey we made a change so they showed me they care so I'll care again?" Yes. But not a significant number. Missouri's reported average attendance this year was 6600 (whether it was really that or not, I don't know). I don't think moving on from Cuonzo and bringing someone else in is going to get it to 10,000 next year. I mean, maybe if they could do something like convince Coach K to take a post-retirement year, but I don't think there's a hire that's going to fix attendance in a year or even two. The only thing that's going to do that is winning. So, ultimately, yes, the apathy has to be a factor in the decision. But it also has to be viewed through the lens of why they're apathetic. They're apathetic because Missouri hasn't won anything for nine years now. And I can already hear people saying "THAT'S BECAUSE CUONZO IS THE COACH." And maybe you're right. But my point is, if Missouri thinks Martin is the cause of losing and apathy, they have to move on if they don't think he can turn it around. If they think he can get things going back in the right direction, they keep him. In the end, it all comes back to wins and losses. If Missouri goes 24-7 next year and is a three seed in the NCAA Tournament, people are going to go to games and be excited no matter who the coach is (yes, even if it's Cuonzo).
Short version: Yes, the apathy is a huge problem, but the apathy is directly tied to wins and losses.
ThadCastle7 asks: Lots of coaches harp that jobs aren't won or lost in the spring, but we all know you at least get a feel of how you stack up against other guys. How big of a transfer market do you see after spring ball this year with the current landscape? I'd have to think QB's would be the most on the move as it's a singular position. Do you envision a scenario where a team runs out of spots to sign someone with the 25+7(?) signing cap?
GD: There will certainly be transfers after spring ball and I agree that quarterback is going to be a place where quite a few happen because of the nature of the position where only one guy plays. After spring football, there will be guys all across the country that can figure out they aren't the starter and aren't likely to be the starter and they'll look for another place. Some of them will come back and fight for a job in fall camp, but the problem is if you do that and you don't win the job, you've wasted next year because you can't play anywhere. If you transfer after spring ball, you're at least going to have a shot to play next season.
As far as running out of spots, I'm sure there's a team somewhere that's going to use all 32 spots and have room for more. But most won't because you still have to be under the 85 overall cap. Very few teams probably come out of spring ball only having 53 returning players. Again, I'm sure there will be a team or a few teams somewhere that applies to, but I don't think it will be too many.
firsttiger asks: Am I correct in assuming that the rules regarding the transfer portal apply to all sports? If so, it would seem that our wrestling program might be attractive to wrestlers at lesser programs that, although they can win their individual weight class, have little chance at winning team championships. Brian Smith's program is just fine, but I'm wondering if a few key transfers from the portal might just be the key to finally winning a natty.
GD: I assume the rules are the same for all sports. I'm not going to pretend to know anything about the wrestling portal or really even the construction of Missouri's roster.
feefee99 asks: At WKU, they found immediate success this year by essentially importing the Houston Baptist offense, likely saving Tyson Helton’s job. Washington State is trying to do the same with Incarnate Word’s offense this year, although they essentially have a new head coach. Could a similar strategy work in college basketball, or are the two sports simply too different for this to be something a coach could present as a “plan” to prospective or current employers?
