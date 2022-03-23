2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 12th Edition

GD: It's all of that. When you say better recruiting, it just means get better players. It doesn't matter where they come from. This roster just needs more talent. Recruiting is why 90% of coaches get fired and it will almost certainly be why Dennis Gates succeeds or fails. Incidentally, I asked Desiree Reed-Francois this question yesterday. My question was "What did you identify that you think was lacking in this program that you think now can be here?" Here's her answer:

"We did a wholistic evaluation of the program and what Dennis brings is this track record of recruiting success. He turns around programs, he is a relentless competitor and he has this incredible drive. He connects with people. I knew he was a great evaluator of talent, but he connects with people and that's something really special. We are about to go out on a caravan, I think we're going to hit 34 spots in the next 60 days, give or take a few. When I was speaking with Dennis throughout this process, I just kept thinking, man, I can see him connecting with our fanbase and bringing people back. Because that's what it's about. It's about being together. And we need to bring people home."