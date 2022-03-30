2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 13th Edition

So many candidates. To limit me to just one makes it tough. But they're all definitely related to sports. There have been way too many heartbreaking losses for the teams I follow.

GD: I'm definitely going to screw this up and leave something out.

Friday night: The Burger Bar, Lawrence, KS. Sorry, it's excellent. Hit it again after the basketball game this past year.

Saturday lunch: CJ's, Columbia, MO. I'm taking a chance here that I'm going to wreck my system for future meals, but I can't wait until Sunday to go to CJs because doing it at the end of a long weekend is not smart either.

Saturday dinner: The Drover, Omaha, NE. It's not technically a college town, but it's worth the 45 minute drive from Lincoln to have a steak.

Sunday lunch: Local Taco, Lexington, KY. I go there every time I'm in Lexington.

Sunday dinner: Prince's Hot Chicken, Nashville, TN. Again, we're going to pretend I can eat whatever I want with no repercussions all weekend and this has to be on the list. There are 20 other places I could list just in Nashville alone, but no trip is complete without a hot chicken stop and Prince's is my favorite.

For breakfast, I'm not picky. Give me a waffle house or a free breakfast at the Hampton Inn and I'm good.