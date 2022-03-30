2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 13th Edition
There's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
DrTigerTooth asks: You get one free Will Smith style slap of the person of your choosing with no consequences or repercussions… who you using it on?
ConcernedTiger asks: And if it’s not Bill Self, please explain.
GD: Tyus Edney? Shevin Wiggins? Lin Elliott? Dee Ford? Tom Brady? Madison Bumgarner? Can I combo Damon Stoudamire and Khalid Reeves? Stuart Cink?
So many candidates. To limit me to just one makes it tough. But they're all definitely related to sports. There have been way too many heartbreaking losses for the teams I follow.
Snively21 asks: You can mix and match restaurants from any college town you’ve visited. Build your ideal full weekend menu (say start Friday night, end Sunday evening)
GD: I'm definitely going to screw this up and leave something out.
Friday night: The Burger Bar, Lawrence, KS. Sorry, it's excellent. Hit it again after the basketball game this past year.
Saturday lunch: CJ's, Columbia, MO. I'm taking a chance here that I'm going to wreck my system for future meals, but I can't wait until Sunday to go to CJs because doing it at the end of a long weekend is not smart either.
Saturday dinner: The Drover, Omaha, NE. It's not technically a college town, but it's worth the 45 minute drive from Lincoln to have a steak.
Sunday lunch: Local Taco, Lexington, KY. I go there every time I'm in Lexington.
Sunday dinner: Prince's Hot Chicken, Nashville, TN. Again, we're going to pretend I can eat whatever I want with no repercussions all weekend and this has to be on the list. There are 20 other places I could list just in Nashville alone, but no trip is complete without a hot chicken stop and Prince's is my favorite.
For breakfast, I'm not picky. Give me a waffle house or a free breakfast at the Hampton Inn and I'm good.
zachbaby asks: You mentioned in 10 thoughts that Shaw coming was more likely than Brazile returning, which is surprising to me considering they had a previous relationship. What makes you say that? Is it more of Gates wanting more roster turnover, or Brazile bent on going elsewhere?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news