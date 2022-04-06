2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 14th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
cln475 asks: you wrote a long piece about NIL and how it works and what universities can and cannot do. Do you think that NIL will make NCAAM basketball more like MLB? Tiers of haves: Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, etc . Then tiers of have nots: Oakland, KC, Minnesota, etc. Do you think NIL will help Mizzou or we will fall farther behind? I know Burden stayed here because of it. Thanks in advance!
GD: Ultimately I don't think it changes that much. I think the best teams still get the best players. Most of the five-stars in football are going to end up at Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. Most in basketball are going to go to Duke, Kansas, Carolina and Kentucky. But I do think it will give other schools a shot at players they might not previously have gotten. You mentioned Luther Burden. We just saw two high-profile kids go to Jackson State. I don't think it's going to be a sweeping change of the sport, but I do think it gives some of the other schools a chance to get kids they might not have gotten previously.
It's hard to compare it to a pro sport because what those sports have is a salary cap. There isn't one in this new age of college football. You can get the best roster money can buy quite literally. The salary cap (and floor) means that theoretically everyone has a chance. It's interesting that the three teams you mention as "have nots" in baseball--and you aren't wrong--have been somewhat regular playoff teams in the last decade. The Twins and A's are there all the time and while the Royals aren't, when they got there, they maximized it. Throw Tampa Bay in that mix too. The point being, spending the most money doesn't guarantee you'll be good and spending the least doesn't guarantee you'll be bad. You still have to spend it on the right players and have the right things in place around the players to make it work.
CamKCMIZ asks: Your top 5 Masters Moments?
GD: I'm too young to remember Tom Watson winning or it would be No. 1. Also a little too young to remember Jack Nicklaus winning his sixth. Off the top of my head:
1) Tiger in 2019. One of the greatest sports stories of my lifetime.
2) Phil Mickelson winning his first
3) Greg Norman's meltdown
4) Sergio Garcia finally breaking through
5) Tiger destroying everyone in 1997
When I eventually win the lottery and get to see Sunday at Augusta, that will immediately jump to number one.
AClaw asks: Who are the top Missouri Area basketball prospects for the 23 class?
