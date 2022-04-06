2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 14th Edition

GD: Ultimately I don't think it changes that much. I think the best teams still get the best players. Most of the five-stars in football are going to end up at Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. Most in basketball are going to go to Duke, Kansas, Carolina and Kentucky. But I do think it will give other schools a shot at players they might not previously have gotten. You mentioned Luther Burden. We just saw two high-profile kids go to Jackson State. I don't think it's going to be a sweeping change of the sport, but I do think it gives some of the other schools a chance to get kids they might not have gotten previously.

It's hard to compare it to a pro sport because what those sports have is a salary cap. There isn't one in this new age of college football. You can get the best roster money can buy quite literally. The salary cap (and floor) means that theoretically everyone has a chance. It's interesting that the three teams you mention as "have nots" in baseball--and you aren't wrong--have been somewhat regular playoff teams in the last decade. The Twins and A's are there all the time and while the Royals aren't, when they got there, they maximized it. Throw Tampa Bay in that mix too. The point being, spending the most money doesn't guarantee you'll be good and spending the least doesn't guarantee you'll be bad. You still have to spend it on the right players and have the right things in place around the players to make it work.