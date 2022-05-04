2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 18th Edition

GD: Right now, I'm still waiting for Dennis Gates to finish his roster so I can get to the offseason. Usually, it's already been underway for three or four weeks. But there's not really a "typical" day. I do an hour or two of work right when I get up, some combo of writing a story and reading the board. Then I go to the gym and get a couple of things done, come back, check in on the boards and make sure I didn't miss anything. I'm usually just keeping an eye on things periodically throughout the day in case anything pops up. I'd say the offseason is great for about the first month and then you start to get a little stir crazy and need the action to pick up. At least I do. But the first month or so is fantastic.

As far as this coming football season, that's going to be planned out and developed over the next couple of weeks.