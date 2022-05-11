2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 19th Edition

GD: People think every year is a make or break year for the program. Literally every offseason there are people saying "This is the most important season in the history of Missouri football." It's part of the allure of being a sports fan and especially a football fan. College football has the shortest regular season of any sport. That means we spend nine months building up to and analyzing 12 days. And every year, people think "this year is going to determine the future of the program for as far as we can see."

This isn't a make or break year for Eli Drinkwitz. His job is not in danger if he goes 2-10. It just isn't. Here's my prediction for the offense: There will be a point against Louisiana Tech where it struggles for a few drives, Missouri will probably put up 30 points but not 50 and we'll see posts saying "Drink didn't want to show anything before Kansas State." Then, unless the offense does put up 50 against K-State, it will be "We're saving everything for SEC play, he knows we can get through the non-con without giving away all the secrets." And in the end, that's never really true. Sure, they'll be vanilla against Abilene Christian. But other than that, they're going to run the offense he wants to run. There's this thought that Drinkwitz is a quarterback whisperer whose offense is built around throwing the ball all over the field. But in three years as a head coach, he's had three NFL running backs and his offense has been much more based around running the football than throwing it. The passing game is a lot of quick stuff, spreading the field, a lot of horizontal stuff. They'll take some deep shots, but it's not the main focus.

As far as the receivers, I think Luther Burden will be the focal point and it will be a surprise to me if he isn't the leading receiver at the end of the year.

