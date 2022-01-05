2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 1st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Jean Claude Van Zant asks: What is the New Years resolution for every mizzou sports program (or at least the ones you want to answer for)?
GD: I'm going to do these quick hitter style:
Football: Sellouts
Men's Basketball: Coaching Clarity
Women's Basketball: An NCAA Tournament bid
Softball: A World Series Appearance
Wrestling: A National Title
mglassma asks: Using your best educated guess as of today, give me your starting offense for game 1 2022.Have you heard any rumblings as to who from last year's defensive end class is being converted to defensive tackle?Based on your thoughts prior to the basketball season starting have things gone the way you were expecting so far?Do you think we add another runningback via the portal before Spring ball?
GD: 1) The whole offense? Okay.
QB: Brady Cook (game one, maybe not game five)
RB: Elijah Young as of today
WR: Tauskie Dove, Luther Burden, JJ Hester
TE: Not on the roster
OL: Hyrin White, Luke Griffin, Bence Polgar, Connor Wood, Javon Foster
2) No
3) They've been worse than I expected. I did not expect this team to be good. I think I predicted 14 wins. I expected it to be better than it has been. Fourteen wins would now mean 8-10 in the SEC and that just doesn't look realistic at all.
4) Maybe? I don't mean to dodge the question, but I think it's possible, but is going to depend on how things go in January. I think they're looking, but it's not a definite thing that happens
alitt27 asks: Outside of the quarterback, which position group needs to show the most improvement from 2021 to 2022?Also I'm visiting Columbia for the first time in a while this Saturday for the Alabama game. Give me a top 3 of places I need to eat at in the city please. Thanks Gabe
