2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 22nd Edition

GD : I lived in the fraternity house for my first two years and then had apartments my last two. None of them were being featured on HGTV for their splendor or cleanliness, but I've seen far worse places. I don't really have a horror story, other than being a pledge and having to clean the fraternity house over night so the drunken alumni would be impressed.

GD: You're probably asking the wrong guy here. I'm asleep by 10 and up by 6 almost every day. If I could mow at 630 I'd get it out of the way. My peak productivity is all before noon. It's downhill after that. I think 8:30 is okay. If you're not awake and on your way to being productive by then, I don't really feel bad about waking you up.

When we lived in South Dakota we had a neighbor who would start his snowblower much, much earlier than that. It was unpleasant. Especially because he didn't do the entire street. If you're waking everybody up at sunrise, at least do them a solid.