2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 22nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
wehrli_22 asks: When you were in college, were you a dorm guy, apartment guy or a frat guy? Or something else for a roof over your head? What was your best/worst housing experience?
GD: I lived in the fraternity house for my first two years and then had apartments my last two. None of them were being featured on HGTV for their splendor or cleanliness, but I've seen far worse places. I don't really have a horror story, other than being a pledge and having to clean the fraternity house over night so the drunken alumni would be impressed.
nickrichie24 asks: How early is too early to mow the grass?
GD: You're probably asking the wrong guy here. I'm asleep by 10 and up by 6 almost every day. If I could mow at 630 I'd get it out of the way. My peak productivity is all before noon. It's downhill after that. I think 8:30 is okay. If you're not awake and on your way to being productive by then, I don't really feel bad about waking you up.
When we lived in South Dakota we had a neighbor who would start his snowblower much, much earlier than that. It was unpleasant. Especially because he didn't do the entire street. If you're waking everybody up at sunrise, at least do them a solid.
Buckfever07 asks: Do Monday holidays throw off your schedule? Does Labor Day matter less since you are in the swing of football season and coverage? I woke up and was surprised we had 10 thoughts since I forgot it was Monday
