2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 23rd Edition

GD : This is not even a question. Flags fly forever. Even if the NCAA says the games didn't happen, you know they happened. Vacating wins is the dumbest, most toothless penalty there is. Give me great once versus pretty good all the time. The only comp I have for this is the Royals. They've won two World Series in my lifetime and played in four. Other than 2014 and 2015, they've been awful basically every year since 1985. But I'd rather have 1985, 2014 and 2015 than 20 playoff appearances without a World Series win. Ask an Oregon fan how many 10-win seasons they'd trade to have won just one national title. There's simply no debate here in my mind.

GD: 1) I don't know if I'll do it again. If Neal and Jay want me on now and again, I'm happy to do it. I like BSing with those guys. But more and more, I'm not trying to add too many things to my plate, especially during football and basketball season.

2) Yes and it will be ironed out before we start things up again next year.

3) I am actually going through the schedule to see what games are being played. My selections are more about the trip and seeing a lot of great towns and stadiums than they are about selecting the best game every week. I don't want to go see a dog, but it's more about the trip than the game.

Week 0: Northwestern vs Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland

Week 1: Florida State vs LSU in New Orleans

Week 2: Alabama at Texas

Week 3: Michigan State at Washington

Week 4: West Virginia at Virginia Tech (Thursday) and Notre Dame at North Carolina (Saturday)

Week 5: San Diego State at Boise State (Friday) and Stanford at Oregon (Saturday)

Week 6: Texas A&M at Alabama

Week 7: Baylor at West Virginia (Thursday) and Arkansas at BYU (Saturday)

Week 8: Georgia State at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Iowa at Ohio State (Saturday)

Week 9: Michigan State at Michigan

Week 10: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (Thursday) and Tennessee at Georgia (Saturday)

Week 11: Utah State at Hawaii (come on, it's winter, and it's Hawaii)

Week 12: USC at UCLA

Week 13: Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday) and Nebraska at Iowa (Friday) and Utah at Colorado Saturday (I've already been to Columbus and Tuscaloosa)

Week 14: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta

Week 15: Army vs Navy in Philadelphia

This looks like a hell of a season. Anybody want to finance this? Maybe I'll start a GoFundMe.

4) He was probably out of line. Leabo is the furthest thing from a shock jock in KC. That said, sometimes you know you're the guy that's going to get yelled at. It's not really a big deal.