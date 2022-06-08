2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 23rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
cln475 asks: Which of the following scenarios would you rather have?Hiring a controversial football or basketball coach that either gets you to CFP or Final Four and has a wildly successful 5 year run, getting high level recruits, generating exceptional fan support and putting players in the league, BUT at the end of that 5 year period the school is on probation, given almost a death penalty sentence, wins and tourney appearances are vacated and it takes the program another 7 years to get back to a modicum of respectabiltyORA good upstanding coach that established a decent not, great basketball or football program. In football that means 9-4 EVERY year, with a down year now and then of 7-6 and never better than second in their SEC division. In basketball it is 24-11 EVERY year, never better than a 7 seed, making the tourney 7 times in 10 years and doing that 10 year span a tourney record of 5-7 (One win in three of the years, a sweet 16 one year and three first round exits).It is funny, as I write this question both scenarios are way better than what we have had here in football or basketball in the last 7 years or so.Additional thoughts?
GD: This is not even a question. Flags fly forever. Even if the NCAA says the games didn't happen, you know they happened. Vacating wins is the dumbest, most toothless penalty there is. Give me great once versus pretty good all the time. The only comp I have for this is the Royals. They've won two World Series in my lifetime and played in four. Other than 2014 and 2015, they've been awful basically every year since 1985. But I'd rather have 1985, 2014 and 2015 than 20 playoff appearances without a World Series win. Ask an Oregon fan how many 10-win seasons they'd trade to have won just one national title. There's simply no debate here in my mind.
MUValjean asks: Non-MizzouSports questions1) When are you going to be on GPitS again? Really enjoyed you on there with the other two.2) I have a real issue with the volume modulation on your podcasts. Mitchel will be soft or tinny and you are loud... can that be fixed?3) If you were going to plan a road trip this year to watch one college football game a week... what games would you select and why?4) Was Andy Reid out of line chewing out Todd Leabo last week (re: T Hill Podcast teaser)? Or is this much adieu about nothing since the Royals suck and there is no other news in KC?
GD: 1) I don't know if I'll do it again. If Neal and Jay want me on now and again, I'm happy to do it. I like BSing with those guys. But more and more, I'm not trying to add too many things to my plate, especially during football and basketball season.
2) Yes and it will be ironed out before we start things up again next year.
3) I am actually going through the schedule to see what games are being played. My selections are more about the trip and seeing a lot of great towns and stadiums than they are about selecting the best game every week. I don't want to go see a dog, but it's more about the trip than the game.
Week 0: Northwestern vs Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland
Week 1: Florida State vs LSU in New Orleans
Week 2: Alabama at Texas
Week 3: Michigan State at Washington
Week 4: West Virginia at Virginia Tech (Thursday) and Notre Dame at North Carolina (Saturday)
Week 5: San Diego State at Boise State (Friday) and Stanford at Oregon (Saturday)
Week 6: Texas A&M at Alabama
Week 7: Baylor at West Virginia (Thursday) and Arkansas at BYU (Saturday)
Week 8: Georgia State at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Iowa at Ohio State (Saturday)
Week 9: Michigan State at Michigan
Week 10: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (Thursday) and Tennessee at Georgia (Saturday)
Week 11: Utah State at Hawaii (come on, it's winter, and it's Hawaii)
Week 12: USC at UCLA
Week 13: Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday) and Nebraska at Iowa (Friday) and Utah at Colorado Saturday (I've already been to Columbus and Tuscaloosa)
Week 14: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta
Week 15: Army vs Navy in Philadelphia
This looks like a hell of a season. Anybody want to finance this? Maybe I'll start a GoFundMe.
4) He was probably out of line. Leabo is the furthest thing from a shock jock in KC. That said, sometimes you know you're the guy that's going to get yelled at. It's not really a big deal.
cln475 asks: This is the thing I don't get. How did most of the Blue Bloods become Blue Bloods? Was it just winning, booster support what? Bama had a legendary coach and I am sure boosters forever, but why? Tuscaloosa? It is not a great educational institution. Why?There are Walmart ties and lots of millionaires associated with Mizzou. We have not had a lot of success recently. But, the right booster and a few years of recruiting can raise a program. (See Oregon and Phil Knight)Why not here? We sit two hours between TWO major metropolitan areas. If we just got all of the talent between those two we could compete in basketball.That would not work for football, but we could still mine some from Texas and other southern states because we are in the SEC. Why aren't we or why have we not been VERY good for a sustained period of time?
