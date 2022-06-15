2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 24th Edition

GD : That's the challenge. I can't see the future, but we've always tried to evolve with the demand and the landscape. When I started here 19 years ago, we were the first ones in this market to do practice reports. Then we were the first to do live game blogs. We've adapted over the years to podcasts, the live streaming shows. What's next? I have no idea. But the key is to always make sure you're doing what people want. I can have some idea of what our job should be, but if it's not done in the way you guys want to consume it, it doesn't much matter. We always try to add things that make your subscription more valuable. People choose to spend their money here for all kinds of different reasons, but in an environment where there's so much information out there and so much competition for eyeballs, you've got to stay ahead of the game as far as updating the product. I know I didn't really answer your question. I'd love to tell you what's coming next, but if I knew that, I'd probably make a whole lot more money than I do.

GD: The plan right now is to cut back on some of the streaming and video content. We'll still do a couple of shows a week, but nothing like we did last year. We got into that realm largely due to COVID and the fact that we simply couldn't cover games (or didn't even think there would be games to cover). This season, I think we're going to return to having at least two people at every home game. Not sure of the approach on the road. The post-game show was a fun thing to do for a while, but the truth is, the appeal probably wasn't broad enough to make it permanent. For the last couple of seasons, when everything has been available on Zoom after the game, it made some sense to try to cover from two locations. But since I assume we're going to be back with full in-person postgame access (God help us all if we aren't for some reason), I think the time is right to go back to actually being at the stadium. I've only covered one football game live in the last two years. I kind of miss it.